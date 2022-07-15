MISSOULA — The first time Jenna Lyons took off from the side of Mount Jumbo, she distinctly remembered lifting her wing up to the wind, a brief feeling of fear, then she turned, ran and left the ground.
Immediately she felt the most serene, blissful sensation she had ever felt. The golden-hour sun draped the Garden City, Snowbowl and the Rattlesnake with a warm glow.
"(It is) kinda like this euphoric, magical feeling," she said. " ... It was a really beautiful night and I had never seen Missoula and the Rattlesnake from above before."
Once Lyons landed she felt disbelief. In a blur she went from soaring through the skies thousands of feet above the Five Valleys, to her feet planted on the ground. It is a high for thrill seekers who aspire to glide through the air at greater heights, pushing the limits of how long they can stay in flight.
Now, having been a certified flyer for about four years after that first attempt in spring 2018, she listens to music during her flights. It helps ease anxiety and allows her to train to fly by feeling the rises and drops in altitude — ironically Lyons said she is afraid of heights.
"There's so much to think about," she said. "It's not like you're rock climbing or sitting on a ledge looking down. Even standing on a ladder my palms start sweating. ... Just seeing mountains from above is a really weird feeling. It's kinda like a video game."
"It's pretty unreal," she added.
Lyons, a lawyer in Missoula and graduate of the University of Montana law school, plans to take on the XRedRocks Hike and Fly paragliding competition in central Utah at the end of September. It will be her first-ever hike and fly competition.
The goal of the event is to move through the mountains and landscape as fast as possible, reaching various checkpoints or hitting specific marks as athletes go. Different competitions have varying goals and rules; in some, athletes have to hike up a mountain before flying, while others they start at a high peak and launch.
It is modeled after the Red Bull X-Alps — one of the most notable in the world — where the object is to hike up to the launch area and reach the predetermined goal. It isn't as intense as the X-Alps, with a mandatory rest time at night for the three-day competition.
If an athlete's flight goes off course, or they land too early, they either have to take the loss of time and hike back up to relaunch or hoof it on foot through whatever forest or desert they land in. They have a GPS with the goal inputted to help them navigate, as the sport becomes more like orienteering once the hike comes into play.
The main difference being it is a hike with 30-plus pounds of gear.
"If we land we just pack up and figure out the best route," Lyons said.
She became very intimate with that side of things. During the run of rain earlier this summer she packed up bags of gravel, large jugs of water and anything else she could find to weigh herself down as she made her way up and down Mount Sentinel while being pelted by rain and hail. A former Hotshot firefighter in Idaho, her time hauling a chainsaw and 40-pound pack helped her prepare, even if that wasn't the plan at the time, for paragliding.
Lyons was never good at the traditional sports growing up in Pocatello, Idaho, but found solace on the trails. She was also was in ballet from the age of 3 until she was 19.
She compared the paragliding and hike competition to a progression of trail running. She has ran a few ultra marathons of varying distances as high as 100 kilometers — she's never had the desire for the daunting 100-miler though.
But she still wanted more. She yearned to combine the sport she was doing — trail running — and the one she learned to do and fell in love with — paragliding.
Lyons loves to dig into the intricacies of the sport. She has to learn weather patterns, meteorology, ground speed altitude change and simply how to manage the weight of the gear she has. She learns something new every day at her job, and with paragliding the same thing happens.
She fell in love with the always-learning aspect. The constant knowledge peaks her curiosity in the same way practicing law does. Flying is easier than you'd expect, at least that is what Lyons believes.
"I think driving a car, at least for me, is harder," she said.
The XRedRocks Hike and Fly starts Sept. 29 and ends Oct. 1 in Monroe, Utah.
