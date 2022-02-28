Katharine Berkoff, a Missoula native and Hellgate High grad, added another handful of medals to her collection at the ACC women’s swimming and diving championships in February.
Berkoff won one gold medal, four silver medals and one bronze medal as North Carolina State placed second in the team standings. The junior now has four ACC gold medals in her career.
Berkoff won the 100-yard backstroke in 49.41 seconds at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, setting a meet, ACC, pool and program record. She also won the 100 back in 2020 and 2021.
Berkoff was on four relay teams that placed second: the 200 freestyle, 200 medley, 400 medley and 400 free. The 400 free relay time of 3 minutes, 10.27 seconds is a program record. She was on the winning 400 medley relay in 2020.
Berkoff placed third in the 100 free with a program-record time of 46.89 seconds. She took fourth in the 50 free.
The NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships are March 16-19 in Atlanta. Berkoff is a three-time NCAA champion; she won the 100 back, 400 medley relay and 200 medley relay in 2021. She’s a 12-time All-American, earning seven honors in 2021 and five in 2020.
Track & field
Ashley McElmurry, a Missoula native and Sentinel High grad, picked up her third career medal during the Big Ten women’s indoor track and field championships on Saturday.
The Nebraska sophomore finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 8 1/2 inches, while Ohio State’s Jaimie Robinson won with a leap of 42 feet, 8 3/4 inches. She was third in the triple jump at the 2021 indoor championships and fourth at the 2021 outdoor championships.
McElmurry also scored points with a seventh-place finish in the long jump with her leap of 19 feet, 10 1/4 inches. The Nebraska women finished tied for seventh in the team standings at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
The NCAA indoor championships are March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.
