MISSOULA — Missoula native Elsa Westenfelder will compete on the international stage at the 2022 Cyclocross World Championships from Jan. 28-30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Westenfelder, 17, is one of 38 athletes who will be representing USA Cycling. She's competing in the Junior Women division, which races at 10 a.m. MT Saturday.

This is only the second time in the 72-year history of the world championships that the event is being held in the United States. Three hundred athletes from over 30 countries will be competing in seven events over three days.

Cyclocross is a combination of mountain biking and road cycling. The races take place on a 1.75-mile closed course, which includes short steep hills, obstacles that may require dismounting from and running with the bike, and elements like sand and mud.

Tags

Load comments