Missoula's Adam Peterman took home another win in an ultramarathon, winning the JFK 50 Mile this past weekend in Boonsboro, Maryland.
It was the 26-year-old's first 50 miler, but he isn't a stranger to longer events as he took a win at the Speedgoat 50K in July and the Moab Trail Marathon in Utah just about two weeks ago.
Adam Peterman wins the 59th annual JFK 50 Mile in 5:19:38 — the No. 2 performance in race history. pic.twitter.com/aI7ukuSHNl— Andy Mason (@Andrew_M_Mason) November 20, 2021
Peterman, a Missoula Hellgate graduate and former Colorado distance runner in college who is a familiar face in the Missoula running community, took first at the JFK 50 Mile in 5 hours, 19 minutes and 39 seconds.
"This year has been a big leap for me," Peterman wrote in an Instagram post about the win. "I've put in more time and miles than ever for these moments. But it honestly doesn't feel like a grind. I love this sport!"
Peterman, who is sponsored by prominent running company HOKA, had a course-record pace up until the 40-mile mark before finishing 16 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Zach Beavin. Peterman's time was the second-best ever recorded for the race, which has large sections that take place along the Appalachian Trail.
