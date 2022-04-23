MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate graduate and local pro runner Adam Peterman is continuing to rise and star in the ultrarunning ranks, and can add another major milestone to his growing list.
Peterman, a Hellgate Class of 2015 graduate who went on to compete for Colorado for five years in college, took first at the 2022 Canyons by UTMB 100k ultrarun Saturday in Auburn, California. It is the longest race he has ever finished.
He finished the race, which took place primarily in and out of the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range with nearly 15,000 total feet of climbing, in 8 hours, 31 minutes and 58 seconds.
Saturday's win is the latest in a run of strong finishes for the 26-year-old.
Peterman, who runs for Hoka, took first in the Speedgoat 50k in July 2021, second at the Pikes Peak Marathon the following August, broke his own course record at the Moab trail marathon and took first at the JFK 50 miler in November and last March he won the Chuckanut 50k. Sprinkled in there was a solid and more relaxed showing at the Snow Joke half marathon running with his dog this past February.
