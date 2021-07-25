Missoula's own Adam Peterman took first this weekend at the Speedgoat 50K at the Snowbird Resort in Snowbird, Utah.

Peterman, 25, took the win with a time of 5 hours, 4 minutes and 31 seconds. He finished first by 24 seconds. When he isn't torching ultra runs as a HOKA ONE ONE-sponsored athlete, Peterman works with Runner's Edge events as a race coordinator and is a cross country coach at Missoula He, 25,llgate.

The Speegoat 50K consists of 11,800 feet of climbing all above 7,600 feet in elevation. The majority of the race is above 9,000 feet. 

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

