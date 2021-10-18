MISSOULA — Missoula resident Boris Granovisky took first in his division at the Masters National Orienteering Championships in Onamia, Minnesota.

Granovisky, who founded the Missoula-based Grizzly Orienteering Club won the Masters 40+ division during the competition held at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park Oct. 9 and 10. He finished Day 1 with a time of 72:36 and Day 2 at 53:45 for a two-day total of 126:21. Granovisky was the only representative from the Grizzly Orienteering Club at the event.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

