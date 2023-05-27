Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MISSOULA — Missoula's Bill Dunn and Justin Meier and Helena Capital standout Joe McGreevey each fired a 4-under 67 Saturday to set the pace in the first round of the Barnett Memorial Tournament at the Missoula County Club.

A trio of players are one stroke behind in the three-day, 54-hole event that concludes Monday. That group includes Chris Goldan, Joey Lovell and Cameron Hackmann.

Steve Bell fired a 1-under 70 to set the pace in the senior flight with golfers still on the course at press time. Katie Byl was leading the ladies flight by two strokes at +9 after 17 holes.