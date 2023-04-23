Two mixed martial arts fighters from Missoula were victorious in their bouts at the Fusion Fight League's Simpson vs. Kaiser card on Saturday evening at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

Justin Harbison won his amateur heavyweight bout (265 pounds) with a first-round technical knockout against Kody Papasan to improve his record to 2-0. It's his second win by TKO as he again showed his improving striking skills as a former Missoula Sentinel wrestler who then went on to wrestle in college at Providence in Great Falls.

Hudson Kettenring won by guillotine choke in the first round of his amateur bantamweight bout (135 pounds) against Artis Lyles of Utah to improve his record to 3-1. It's the third victory by submission against one loss by split decision for the Missoula native who had prepped in Texas.

Harbison, 27, and Kettenring, 21, both train out of Dog Pound Fight Team in Missoula. They both had won their mixed martial arts amateur debuts when the Fusion Fight League held its "Fights Under the Lights" event in Missoula at Ogren-Allegiance Park in July 2022.