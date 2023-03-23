MISSOULA - The Boston Marathon is one of the most prestigious races in the running world, and this year, Missoula will be represented in a unique way.
Local runner Jessica Larson will head to Beantown on April 12 to begin preparations for the April 17 event with a goal that’s likely different than many of her peers. She’s not going with hopes of earning a high finish – though that would surely be welcomed – she’s going to honor a friend.
This year’s rendition of the race marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, a tragedy that saw three lives lost – one being Krystle Campbell.
“My husband’s best friend growing up moved out to Boston and fell in love with a girl from Boston and we would go out there to visit them all the time and their best friend was Krystle Campbell,” Larson said. “So when we would go out to Boston to see them or celebrate their wedding we would always spend time with Krystle.”
During those trips, Larson came to know Campbell as a community servant and a kind-hearted person – one liked by many. She got to see how her new acquaintance, a decade removed from graduation, was still revered around her alma mater of Medford High School.
So when news broke that the Boston Marathon had been rocked by a terrorist attack, Larson and her husband were quick to reach out to their group of friends out East. Not just to find out their status, but to see if Campbell was safe, too.
“We quickly got in touch with our friends Elliot and Erin to check in with them and see if they were OK and at that time, they were frantically looking for Krystle,” Larson said. “And we all know what happened. She was one of the few people who lost her life as a result of the bombing.”
Ever since then, family and friends have been working year-after-year to preserve her legacy and shine light on an otherwise sad situation, and that’s why Larson is going back to the harrowing site in April.
She’ll be running as part of a 10-person team representing the Krystle Campbell Memorial Fund. The fund, created by her family in the wake of her death, is given 10 race bibs per year from The Boston Foundation.
The family gives those 10 bibs to runners who knew Campbell and want to run in her honor. In return, they ask that each participant raises money for the fund leading up to the race. To date, the fund has raised roughly $300,000 and every penny of it goes towards charitable causes that were important to Campbell.
For some time, the money was being used as scholarship funds for students from her former high school. This year, it will all go toward the Center for Citizenship and Social Responsibility (CCSR) in Medford Public Schools, which focuses on developing responsible global leaders and citizens.
“Krystle is so amazing as a community builder,” Larson said. “So she was very beloved at her high school alma mater … and so to keep her legacy going, that’s what the family chose.”
So far, Larson has raised just shy of $1,500 with hopes of reaching $3,500. In an upcoming effort to add onto the total, she’s been working with Run Wild Missoula to plan a “good old-fashioned bake sale” on April 2 behind Runner’s Edge in downtown Missoula.
Anything she can do to pay homage to her new friend lost too soon will be a blessing for Larson, who is humbled to be in the position she is.
“I get emotional even thinking about it,” Larson said of having the privilege to honor Campbell. “It’s a way to celebrate Krystle … it’s just a reminder of Krystle and who she was … and also just a reminder to all of us to embrace this life and the opportunities that we have.”
