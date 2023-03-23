Jessica Larson - Boston Marathon

Missoula runner Jessica Larson will be running in this year's Boston Marathon to honor her friend Krystle Campbell, who was a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing 10 years ago.

 Seth Orme

MISSOULA - The Boston Marathon is one of the most prestigious races in the running world, and this year, Missoula will be represented in a unique way.

Local runner Jessica Larson will head to Beantown on April 12 to begin preparations for the April 17 event with a goal that’s likely different than many of her peers. She’s not going with hopes of earning a high finish – though that would surely be welcomed – she’s going to honor a friend.

