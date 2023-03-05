Three local bowlers led the "top-scores" parade at Sleeping Giant Lanes, each firing perfect 300 games.

Zach Mittleider (2).jpg

Zach Mittleide

Zach Mittleider shot his perfecto in the Tuesday Night Mixed league, Eric Groth rolled all 12 strikes in the Big Sky league, and Tevin Charlton fired his gem in the TGIF loop.

Tevin Charlton (2).jpg

Tevin Charlton
Eric Groth.jpg

Eric Groth
Rafael Lovato (2).jpg

Rafael Lovato
