Three local bowlers led the "top-scores" parade at Sleeping Giant Lanes, each firing perfect 300 games.
Zach Mittleider shot his perfecto in the Tuesday Night Mixed league, Eric Groth rolled all 12 strikes in the Big Sky league, and Tevin Charlton fired his gem in the TGIF loop.
The trio was followed by Matthew Bolan 290, Jim Grigsby 287, Sean Hill 279, Josh Starkel 278, Pat Morgan 278, Shawn Jacobs 278, Scott Sherwood 278, George Cotton 267 and Andy Jacobs 266. Groth also turned in the top series, knocking down 765 pins, ahead of S. Jacobs 762, Grigsby 761/752, Jim Howes 760, Starkel 759, Josh Maher 753, Bolan 745, Hill 737, Cotton 730, Justin Cavazos 728 and A. Jacobs 718.
On the womens' side, Megan Cail's 262 game stood atop the leaderboard, ahead of Danielle Bolan 246/238/232, Caitlyn Murphy 246/237, Jenny Chambers 245, Terri Johnson 245, Katie Eslick 237/231, Tiffany Lamping 233/225 and Kimberly Bolan 216. The high series belonged to D. Bolan, at 691, followed by Caitlyn Murphy 642/635/617, Valerie Balcerzak 621/614, Judy Marron 598, D. Bolan 594/584/572, Johnson 625, K. Bolan 580 and D. Bolan 572.
Sue Kearns rolled the best game in the senior womens division, followed by Judy Spath 200/193, Kim Ryan 188, Dawn Barnes 186/175, Lynn Miller 181, Kathleen Zarndt 180, Marlene Dupree 174, Nelma Mosier 172, Sue Fladland 172 and Deb Redmond 169. The senior men were paced by Mick Liedle's 248, ahead of EJ Sheridan 245, Shane Mosier 235, Ed Gunter 235, Keith Kramlich 227/214, Tom Plovanich 227/214, Ben Rogers 226 and Mike Miller 218.
Switching gears to the martial arts, world champion jiu jitsu and MMA legend Rafael Lovato, recently conducted a seminar at the Helena Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy. "Lovato, 39, a 4th degree black belt Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner (8-time world medallist) and a retired mixed martial artist, is the former Bellator Middleweight champion of the world," according to Wikipedia.
At the time of his retirement, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound native of Cincinnati, Ohio, was ranked the No. 4 middleweight fighter in the world by Fight Matrix. In 2022 Lovato captured the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu European Championship for the second time. The seminar in the Capital City took place at Helena BJJA, 1350 Cherry Street.
