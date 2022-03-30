MISSOULA — The Treasure State Royals 14U AA Bantam team will be representing Montana at the 2022 USA Hockey National Championships (March 31 -April 4) in Michigan. This year marks the inaugural season for the AA Royals, a travel team based in Missoula. The team consists of players from around the state.

"This is the Royals' first year as a team, we've got a great group of Montana kids who've punched their ticket to Nationals. I'm so proud of these boys. It's been a great season and we're excited to be competing at a national level," said Treasure State Royals Head Coach Marcus Baxter.

Games start on Thursday in Kalamazoo, Michigan and can be viewed live and on-demand exclusively on HockeyTV.

