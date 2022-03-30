MISSOULA — The Treasure State Royals 14U AA Bantam team will be representing Montana at the 2022 USA Hockey National Championships (March 31 -April 4) in Michigan. This year marks the inaugural season for the AA Royals, a travel team based in Missoula. The team consists of players from around the state.
"This is the Royals' first year as a team, we've got a great group of Montana kids who've punched their ticket to Nationals. I'm so proud of these boys. It's been a great season and we're excited to be competing at a national level," said Treasure State Royals Head Coach Marcus Baxter.
Games start on Thursday in Kalamazoo, Michigan and can be viewed live and on-demand exclusively on HockeyTV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.