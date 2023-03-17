Montana AAU state folkstyle wrestling tourney begins Friday in Billings Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLINGS — The Montana AAU state folkstyle wrestling championships begin Friday afternoon at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.The three-day tourney is expected to attract between 1,700 to 1,800 wrestlers.On Friday, wrestling for bantams, midgets and novices will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. On Saturday, the tot, schoolboy/girl, cadet and elite divisions will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bantam, midget and novice wrestlers will then compete from 2:30 until 8 p.m.On Sunday, wrestling in all remaining brackets begins at 9 a.m.The Huntley Project Wrestling Club and Sidney Wrestling Club are the host teams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana State Aau Wrestling Montana State Aau Folkstyle Wrestling Aau Montana Aau Aau Wrestling Wrestling Youth Wrestling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2022-23 Montana winter sports champions Q&A: Montana State great Mick Durham enjoying another NCAA Tournament run from Danny Sprinkle-led Bobcats Danny Sprinkle's growth as coach leads Montana State men to great heights Despite fractured cheekbone, Malta native Sophia Stiles living NCAA tourney dream 'An unbelievable opportunity': MHSA sees bias issue as vehicle for bridging cultural gap
