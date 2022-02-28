MISSOULA — Downhill skiing, whitewater kayaking and surfing never came easy for Katie Scott.
The Missoula native who grew up in Helena put in hour after hour in those sports just to be proficient. But she seems to have successfully stumbled into her sport of the future: biathlon, which is a combination of cross country skiing and shooting.
Scott, 34, won two individual gold medals and one relay gold medal at the Chief of the National Guard Biathlon Race in February at Camp Ripley near Little Falls, Minnesota. It was her first time competing in the event and came just about one year after she joined the National Guard.
“This new endeavor is different than past athletic pursuits because I’ve never really had this much purpose behind it or the backing of an organization like the Montana Guard,” Scott, an officer candidate, said Monday after her shooting lesson at Hellgate Rifle Club in Missoula. “It feels like a different driving force. This was my first year at biathlon, and it’s seeming to come quite naturally to me. I love it. I am literally just enamored in it.”
Scott won the 7.5K sprint race on a hilly course, running and hiking up hills and skiing down hills on skate skis. In between the laps, competitors shot from prone and standing positions on the gun range, with each miss requiring a 150-meter penalty lap.
Scott also won the 10K sprint race, a similar format with longer loops and more rounds of shooting. Even though she struggled with the new skill of shooting, she excelled in skiing, feeling her background in downhill skiing helped her understand how to work through the snow while staying balanced.
Scott was also on the winning patrol race team with Sgt. First Class Erin Tummel and Sgt. Delyssia Atkinson, who are both from Montana and took charge in the shooting while Scott paced the way skiing, she said. All three teammates race at the same time and must stay within 15 seconds of each other. The teamwork that’s required made it Scott’s favorite race.
“We really are a dream team,” she said. “We absolutely shined out there. It was just so rewarding. When you’re finishing that kind of physical feat with your fellow soldiers and good friends, that level of gratification is far superior than any individual race in my opinion.”
Scott prepared for the race by going through dry land training at Fort Harrison in November, spending time learning on roller skis and shooting on a range, both of which were new experiences for her. She then did four days of biathlon training in January in West Yellowstone.
Conquering the course was just one aspect of the race. Temperatures were in the negatives for much of the competition, Scott said, and it had to get above negative-4 degrees before the races could begin.
“Another experience is really learning how to regulate your body in those extreme temperatures,” she said. “Your energy output, you’re pushing yourself to the limit energetically and so you’re sweating in these spandex (suits), but you pull into the range to shoot and literally your fingers are falling off and the sweat is freezing within a few seconds.”
Scott had joined the National Guard when she moved back to Montana after being based in California and Alaska while working in television for the Discovery Channel, National Geographic and the BBC. She now owns her own video production company in Missoula, a plunge she could take because she has some financial security being in the Guard.
Scott has been in the Guard for about 13 months, completing basic training in April and going into the officer candidate program. She was recommended by leadership to join the biathlon team, which her father competed in for seven years during his 25 years in the National Guard.
“I think biathlon, the training, the physical fitness and just the mental stimulation and the focus that the shooting requires, I think it’s an incredibly well-rounded sport,” she said. “I think it trains you and sets you up for many things in life, but certainly for being a competent soldier.”
Scott takes pride in being from and growing up in Montana. She listened to the book “The Last Ridge” while going through the biathlon season and connected with those World War II mountain soldiers because of the geography of the state and the ruggedness of the people from it.
Scott is in the process of commissioning as a second lieutenant, she said. She’s hoping to use some of her time in the Guard to help grow the biathlon program and expand on ski programs in general. The Montana team had three female competitors and five male competitors, including Captain Andrew Yetter, the team's captain and coach; six of the eight were competing for the first time.
“I look at biathlon as probably some of the most important training that the military could invest in because it trains you on so many different levels,” she said. “It teaches you how to function in austere environments, really uncomfortable environments.
“It teaches you how to perform as a team and execute the mission. It teaches you how to shoot when you have no air in your lungs or very little air in your lungs or your muscles are extremely fatigued. Also, just the relationship building that comes from the sport, I think those are equally important lessons.”
