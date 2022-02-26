SEELEY LAKE — It’s no joke, the Snow Joke Half Marathon made its return to a full, live and in-person race Saturday afternoon.
The 43rd outing of the long-running race held in the remote Seeley community was held online last year — so it wasn't technically canceled — and made its return, much to the delight of those competing.
For a race that’s seen weather as warm as 59 degrees and as cold as negative temperatures at the start, Saturday’s edition was a brisk, sunny 19 degrees when the starting gun went off at 11 a.m. on the dot.
That turned into almost warm weather by the time the first runner crossed the finish line around 12:15 p.m. By then, the weather warmed up to a nice 30 or so degrees.
Layne Ryerson was the first across the line in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 39 seconds. The 25-year-old out of Helena, who ran collegiately at Carroll College and in high school at Helena High, said he felt like a bit of an old man competing with his younger brother Clayton Ryerson.
"It feels good," Layne said a few minutes after Clayton finished. "I thought it was time for the old man to hand over the crown."
Clayton — also a former Helena High runner and a current runner at Carroll — finished fourth in 1 hour, 17 minutes and 56 seconds. He and Layne shared some post-race hugs and laughs once the second of the Ryerson brothers crossed the line.
Being brothers, you'd think they'd gotten the chance to run a race together during their strong high school or college careers, but the years just barely missed each other and it never panned out.
That made it even more special for Layne, adding to the friendly competition of beating his brother across the line.
"It was really special for us to run a race together," Layne, who lives in Bozeman, said. "I've never raced with him. He went to high school a year after I graduated, went to college a year after I graduated. So, I've always been missing him. ... I was worried, I thought it was definitely his time. I give him one more year and then he'll be beating me."
Like many of the racers who run the Snow Joke, wildly regarded as a local favorite and a more low-key race in Seeley Lake, Layne loved the chance to get to a live version of it this racing season. He competed in it numerous times before and spent time around Seeley growing up.
Plus, the weather, less snow and more sun was a nice surprise.
"When I was looking at the weather the last couple days, I thought it was going to be like eight degrees," Layne said. "I got here and it's gotta be 30 degrees. It's beautiful, man."
On the women's side, Renae Parker of Clancy took the top spot in 1 hour, 29 minutes and 54 seconds, followed by Jonna Schwartz, also of Clancy, in 1 hour, 31 minutes and 9 seconds.
Top dog
The crowd of runners featured plenty of four-legged competitors, too. Picture the dog you'd suspect to win a half marathon, and usually a type of husky, lab, retriever, shepherd or collie would probably be among the first you imagine.
But what about something a tad smaller and not as great at breathing?
Poppy, a pug/chihuahua mix, took the top time of the day out of the 66 or so dogs racing. Poppy ran with her owner, Missoula's own professional runner Adam Peterman, as the pair finished in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 17 seconds. The diminutive Poppy only needed one stoppage in the snow but teetered off near the end after a fast start.
"We went out pretty fast," Peterman said, giving his post-race assessment of Poppy's performance. "We were with the lead men and for a while I thought we were going to win, and then we got dropped like three miles in, so that was a bad sign. And then, right around mile eight, she kinda made a resurgence, but that only lasted like 10 minutes, and then the last three were like super rough."
For her efforts, Poppy was given a bone bigger than her as a prize, but it's TBD what happens with it.
"I don't know what's going to happen with this," Peterman joked.
Maybe Poppy will get a nice and deserved rest later instead of the oversized bone.
