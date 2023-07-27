HELENA — The Montana State Women’s Amateur Championships began today at the Green Meadow Country Club in Helena. 137 golfers from around the state are competing in four divisions: State Amateur, Senior Amateur, Mid-Amateur and Super Senior.

After a day filled with stoppages due to lightning, all play was completed before dark.

Anna DeMars (Helena) and Lauren Greeny (Bozeman) sit tied at 73 (+1) for the first round. DeMars, a former Rocky Mountain College golfer and local standout opened with even-par 37 on the back nine with three birdies on holes (14, 16 and 18) and came in with 36 (birdie on 4). Greeny, who plays for Montana State University, opened with 39 and closed with 34 (-1) which included birdies on holes 4, 6 and 8.

In third is Greeny’s teammate, Jordan Briggs, who posted 74. She opened with 38 (birdies on 16 and 18), and came in with 36 (birdies on holes 4 and 8). In fourth place is Montana Tech golfer, Emma Woods, who shot 77 with sides of (38-39) with birdies on holes 4 and 16. In fifth place is Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College who shot 78. Zuleta posted sides of 39-39 with birdies on 13 and 16.

Marcella Mercer (Whitefish), Patricia Joyce (Butte) and Macee Greenwood (Corvallis) are tied for sixth with 79. Rounding out the top ten are Scarlet Weidig (Bozeman) and Kyla Lien (Laurel).

In the Mid-Amateur Division (age 30+) Jackie Mee of Kalispell and Jamie Henkensiefken of Missoula are tied with 81 (+9). Mee, a former Carroll College star opened with 40 including a birdie on hole 9 and closed with 41. Henkensiefken also managed a deuce with a birdie on hole 15. She opened with 39 and closed with 42.

Emily Blake of Ennis is third with 82 (38-44), her round included two birdies (5 and 11). Dee Flemmer of Stevensville is fourth with 86 (44-42) including a birdie on 16. In fifth place is Heather Biggerstaff of Billings with 88 (44-44) including a birdie on 11.

In the Women’s Senior Division, last year’s champion, Deb Porcarelli from Great Falls, is leading after round one with hopes of repeating. Porcarelli shot 82 (41-41) and had birdies on holes 8 and 17. In second is Bobbie Lacklen (Eureka), who is three shots back and fired an 85 (42-43). Her round included birdies on 4 and 6.

Karen Ellsworth (Helena) is tied for third with three-time champion Susan Court (Helena). Both players shot 86. Rounding out the top five is Mary Bryson of Helena, who won the event the last time it was in Helena (2016). Bryson, who was inducted into the MSGA Hall of Fame this year, shot 88 (42-46) with a birdie on hole seven.

In the inaugural Super Senior Division (70+), Helena’s Marilyn Aberle posted a round of 80 (+8) including birdies on holes 4, 11 and 15. Aberle’s front nine 43 was redeemed by an even-par 37 on the back nine and leads by nine over second place Linda Cockhill of Helena, who shot 89 (43-46), Cockhill birdied hole seven. In third place, Gayle Perry of Helena shot 94 (44-50). Helena’s Mardi Millons posted 98 and is in fourth followed by Linda Mann of Missoula who posted 99.

Media and spectators are welcome to attend the event. Check in at the pro shop for credentials.

Note: An updated leaderboard can be found online at www.msgagolf.org as well as through the Golf Genius App via GGID: 23MSGAWA.