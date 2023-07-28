BILLINGS — The Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky majors softball team, representing Montana in the Little League Softball Northwest Region Tournament, was defeated in the tournament final by Oregon 8-4 on Friday night in a winner-take-all Little League Softball World Series decider in San Bernardino, California.

Based out of Billings and making its second straight appearance in the Northwest Region title game, BABS (the majors division state champion) was attempting to become the first majors team from Montana to qualify for the LLSWS, the age group generally given the most publicity on a national stage.

With the Northwest Region final being televised nationally on ESPN, BABS jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning but was met with eight unanswered runs in response by Oregon, whose team is based out of Bend in the central part of the state.

Oregon scored three to tie the game in the second inning, then opened the floodgates with a five-run fourth that had BABS playing from behind the rest of the way.

Montana attempted to rally by scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth inning — its last chance to make a comeback — but Oregon held firm and clinched the Northwest's slot at the upcoming LLSWS, with the annual international tournament scheduled to begin Aug. 6 in Greenville, North Carolina.

BABS tallied five hits in all, getting two and its lone RBI for the game from first baseman Asa Edwards via a first-inning home run. Edwards got home twice in all for a pair of runs scored.

Third baseman Soraya Shirley added a double of her own, while Montana's other hits were recorded by outfielders Kinley Thelen and Alexa Bachler.

Montana's starter, righty Fia Switzer, went the distance as she struck out six.

Overall, Montana finished 3-1 in California with wins over Wyoming, Washington and the same Oregon team that beat it in the championship game in the semifinals.