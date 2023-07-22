HUNTLEY — Kas Ioane's still got the wisdom. The quick and witty responses. The wide and welcoming smile.

They're the personality features that countless souls who encountered him during an All-American college basketball career at Eastern Montana College (now Montana State Billings) and, most notably, a 39-year career as an educator and coach in School District 2, remember him for.

The air surrounding Pryor Creek Golf Club on Saturday morning was littered with those types of memories and stories about him, like how he led Billings Skyview, where he worked from the school's 1987 opening at its present location to his 2015 retirement, to three state golf championships. There were the many handshakes between him, friends and ex-colleagues — and mimicry of the way Ioane took attendance during his physical education classes.

They were positive sights to see, because in Ioane's case, those memories — gradually fading because of a recent Alzheimer's dementia diagnosis — are getting away from him.

But though Ioane is fighting his own mental battles, his mind still stays in the right place. It will as long as there are those who need some assistance or guidance.

"I'm blessed," Ioane said Saturday at a golf scramble tournament and fundraiser for the benefit of the namesake nonprofit founded by his family, the Kas Ioane Foundation. "Nothing's going to go in my pocket ... (the) more kids, more parents, families out there that need help, we'll be able to take care of them.

"Forty years of teaching and coaching, that's enough. But I will always give myself to the kids. Always give myself to the kids."

Ioane, who was the Falcons' first boys and girls basketball coach plus an assistant track and field coach to name merely a few of the many hats he wore during his education career, did and has done just that in remarkable circumstances. From being born in American Samoa to being raised during his teenage years in what he called the "projects" of East Los Angeles, the Magic City became a home and a place for a Hall of Fame playing career and impactful teaching and coaching tenures.

However, a feeling that something was "not right" with Dad late this past year, as son Kane Ioane explained, led to the Alzheimer's diagnosis in January. After the initial shock and acceptance of the news, Kane and older brother Kip considered how they could turn alarming information into a positive outcome and started the Kas Ioane Foundation the next month. The organization's mission, according to its website, is to "find worthy causes, research and individuals who we know “Dad” would have wanted to help and raise money for them."

The KIF Invitational this weekend was quickly organized soon after, with Pryor Creek, where Kas has spent the past few decades as a member and frequently played, acting as a natural venue. And though there was plenty of fun to be had with the golf, a dinner, silent auctions and socializing, the purpose of everyone there was to show support in their own way for a man who had previously supported them in his own way.

"I think my Dad has always been about creating an environment for people to grow to be the best versions of themselves they possibly could," Kane said, a four-time All-American football safety at Montana State who is now the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Boise State. "Being a positive person, regardless of scenario or situation ... he wanted to be able to give back, particularly the kids that had tough upbringings or didn't necessarily fit the mold of what everyone thought (they) should be. He was always there for those individuals.

"I think when it's all said and done, he just wanted a lasting impact on people that would be a positive influence for them for years."

The move to start the foundation was an easy choice for Kane and Kip, the latter of whom has ran full-time TeamsOfMen — a coaching consultation business and character building program he founded — since leaving the men's basketball head coaching job at NCAA Division III Willamette (Oregon) in April.

In his own career coaching and teaching, Kip, a 1997 Skyview grad, looked to his father as the blueprint to follow and the model to look back on. Samoan and Polynesian culture puts family on a high pedestal, he said, and one of the main lessons he remembers his father telling him is that "if you can trust somebody enough to call them a friend, they might as well be family."

It's probably no coincidence that both brothers ended up being successful coaches themselves when the well-respected Kas was (and still is) always around to hand out advice about building trust, connections and programs.

"I think he showed Kane and I that your players are your family," Kip said. "Don't go halfway in. And then I think going forward, my Dad's the model human being I want to be. ... He made kids feel seen, and I think that's important, especially nowadays. So many kids feel invisible, so many kids feel like nobody, adults especially. You need to understand them, and I think my Dad excelled at that."

There is change in the Ioane family, and as Kas grows older and continues to live with his condition, further changes will come. Those who he influenced and pulled away from being astray, however, are finding ways to keep that drive going for years to come.

Around 180 golfers entered into the KIF Invitational, the family noted, with Kip remarking Saturday morning that he hoped the foundation gets to the $40,000 raised mark total since its February founding by the end of the day. A coaches clinic scheduled for Feb. 17 in Billings with Kane, Skyview alum Scott Turnquist and others speaking will act as another upcoming fundraiser, keeping the energy high and fight for causes going strong.

Fulfillment remains vital to Kas, even as his days as an educator are behind him. As the foundation that bares his name grows and more of the people he wants to assist are properly aided, his heart will stay full even if his mind battles him.

Generations of families in Billings have thanked him for his help and guidance in the past. Infrastructure is being set up so many more will in the future, too.

"Kids are our future," Kas said. "If we allow that fast-speed highway to go past them, they will never recover. We need to slow down on the way and take care of those kids. Not many adults can do that, and that's the problem. ... You've got to find time (for kids). I wouldn't ask them, I found time for them.

"Happiness is not the word for it for me, because anybody can get happy watching the TV shows and stuff. It was the heart that was the way to happiness."