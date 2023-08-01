MISSOULA — Purple reigned on the first day of the 68th Montana State Senior Tournament Tuesday.

Decked out in a bright purple shirt, Missoula's Bill Dunn fired a 5-under score of 67 at Larchmont Golf Course. Defending champion Brad Grattan of Whitefish, sporting a spiffy pair of purple shorts with purple-adorned shoes and hat, was not far behind with his 3-under 69 at the same venue.

So did the rest of the field in the three-day, three-course Missoula tournament fail to get the memo about Purple Day?

"That's a coincidence," the defending champion Grattan said with a smile. "I have no problem dressing loud and proud. That's just my personality.

"I'm feeling good this week, feeling like the ball is going to go where I want to hit it and not be too crooked. I had a lesson with my guy in the Flathead Valley this last week. He saw a couple of little things and it's made a big difference."

Dunn had five birdies and Grattan six Tuesday. Joining Dunn and Grattan with under-par rounds were Whitefish's Gene Walsh at 4-under 68 and Tommy Lindell of Kalispell at 1-under 71. Missoula's Mark Van Deusen is six strokes off the pace after shooting a 1-over 73 at Larchmont.

The fact that 316 golfers are looking up at Dunn is certainly no coincidence. The 57-year-old has been a force in Montana senior tournaments since joining the fray and two weeks ago he won the State Am senior division by five strokes at Old Works in Anaconda. Back in late May, he finished third in the Barnett Memorial open tournament, just two strokes off the winning score at the Missoula Country Club.

A Helena Capital grad, Dunn called his 67 a "solid" score.

"I had zero bogeys, so that's always nice," he said. "I just like to compete. My goal is to be in contention going into the last day. If I'm in contention, that's where you want to be."

The leaders will play at Canyon River in East Missoula on Wednesday. They will then finish up at the Ranch Club west of Missoula on Thursday.

Chances are good Dunn and Grattan, who has made four attempts at the Champions Tour Q-school, will be hovering near the top of the leaderboard until the end. Both have won the event and both are known for their consistency.

"I'm the kind of person that puts a ton of pressure on myself, so when I hit a bad shot, it's not like whoops, usually it's like what are you doing?" Grattan said.

"It took me three holes to settle in today. I birdied the first hole, then made a bogey on my third hole. Then I was like, OK, you need to back off and just mellow out. From then on it was pretty good."

Grattan is looking forward to Wednesday and Thursday because he is more familiar with Canyon River and the Ranch Club than he is Larchmont.

"I'm looking forward to knowing the course I'm playing. I was kind of flying blind today," he said. "I've played Ranch Club three or four times and I played a practice round there (Monday). It's pretty fresh in my mind as to where to hit it, what to hit. I kind of have it mapped out."

To see the complete list of round one scores, log on to: golfgenius.com/pages/9240157460470187279