BUTTE — The Wulfman’s CDT 14K Trail Race along the Continental Divide Trail was back in full-force last weekend.
The annual event, hosted by Butte’s Piss and Moan Runners club, attracted nearly 200 participants.
Coming off a stellar inaugural track and field season at Montana Tech, Orediggers coach Zach Kughn took first place in the 14-kilometer race which spanned from Pipestone Pass to Homestake Pass.
“It was an awesome event, for sure,” said Kughn. “Michelle and the Piss and Moan runners do a great job with everything, but that was my first time being able to do a local race.”
When Kughn started out coaching at Tech, community events and races were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was just glad to be a part of the local event,” he said. “It was awesome.”
Runners are shuttled to the starting point of the race. Once there, they take off every 10 seconds with the more advanced runners starting first so that there is overcrowding on the trail. After the completion of the race, there’s a ceremony and picnic.
“It was really well done event,” Kughn said. “I couldn't ask them to do anything more.”
The event is hosted and organized by volunteers. That’s something Michele Bazzanella, one of the race directors, is very proud of.
“I think that keeping that is important, and I'm proud of us, that we were able to,” Bazzanella said. “There was a lot of worry when Ray (Hunt) resigned about keeping it going, but we did it.”
At the end of the race, in addition to the finish line, an awards ceremony and picnic is waiting. It’s an aspect of the race that perfectly exemplifies the communal aspect of trail running.
“I think it's really important. We go up to the lodge, so it's about three miles in to Homestake Lodge,” Bazzanella said. “… And we make all of our food for the picnic, so that's always fun. We had this dessert table to die for this year. But I think that it's just really relaxing and fun. There's a number of people who don't go, not everybody makes it in and I totally get that. I often would be one of those people who doesn't drive in. You've got other things on your schedule and you hit the road, but for the people who go, they really enjoy it and they just kind of relax. It just feels like a big family reunion. So, it really is special.”
Running communities, across the board, tend to have an inclusive aspect to them. But, as Kughn points out, the trail community tends to be more laid back.
“(Track and cross-country) is a great community, don't get me wrong. That's the one I would more closely identify with, but the trail running one is just a lot more fun,” he explained. “It's a lot more like, ‘Hey, let's go run this trail and drink some beer after.’"
Kughn said that a memorable part of the race was waiting for four of his runners from the Montana Tech women’s track and field team to finish, so that they could partake in the post-race festivities together.
Becca Richtman took seventh, Hailey Nielson was 13th, Riley Crissman finished 17th and Alisa Hashley finished 83rd. Running the trails around Butte is an integral part of the Orediggers’ training, according to Kughn.
“That was fun for me to wait on the other side and see how they did. But yeah, we try and get out to the trails as much as possible,” he said. “I'd say I do a decent job, but it's something that I try a lot to do is mix up where we're running. And especially for our long runs, we try and do trail every other week.”
Running trails and his passion for running have gone hand-in-hand, according to the Montana State grad. He first had access to abundant running trails when he moved to Bozeman in 2012, and later completed his first trail race in 2017 after he graduated.
“It was The Newton Hills 50K in South Dakota,” Kughn remembered. “My first coaching job was out there.”
Between then and now, he’s completed one other race, a 50-miler. With COVID now pretty much done, Kughn has some pretty cool plans on the horizon.
In July, he and a team of runners are entered in the Headwaters Relay and Diamond City Relay. Both races should provide a significant test as they measure roughly 200 miles apiece.
“It's a mix of trail, forest service road, dirt road; you're traveling so far there's a whole variety of things,” Kughn said. “And so those are super fun. It's kind of got the trail running community, but also the team element to it. So, it's a ton of fun.”
Each team is allowed up to 10-12 runners, depending on the race. Kughn’s team is comprised of seven.
The passing-of-the-baton, if you will, occurs in designated exchange zones. Once a competitor starts running, it is up to the rest of the team to schlep the next leg of the relay to the exchange zone before the first runner arrives, and so on. Motorized vehicles are OK for transportation.
“If the guys’ running a trail, you don't drive the trail, but you drive around, obviously,” Kughn said. “And then you got to get your next runner there to the exchange zone before your incoming runner gets there.”
While the various races can sound intense and ultra-competitive, it’s important to remember that there’s room in the trail community for people of all skill levels and physical abilities.
“And you know, just everybody being supportive of everybody, and a lot of the races are either hard or far or both,” Kughn said. “So everybody's kind of got a mutual respect for each other, no matter how fast or slow they are.”
