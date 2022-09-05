Two football players from Montana Western and one from Rocky Mountain College were singled out Monday by the Frontier Conference as players of the week.
Western quarterback Jon Jund was the offensive player of the week, while Bulldogs linebacker Kameron Rauser was recognized as the week's best defensive player.
Wyatt Brusven of Rocky was the top special teams performer.
Jund, a 6-foot-1 senior from Spring creek, Nevada, passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more in Western's 44-14 win at home against Eastern Oregon University last Saturday.
Rauser, a 6-0 junior linebacker from Townsend, came away with three solo and five assisted tackles for the Bulldogs. he had one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Brusven, a 6-0 redshirt junior from Shelby, averaged 41.43 yards on seven punts in No. 19 Rocky's 21-18 home loss to College of Idaho.
He had a long punt of 49 yards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.