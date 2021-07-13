BUTTE — After he graduated college, Casey Parrott thought his career would be in the forest industry. But once he settled in Dillon, his passion for sports and tireless work ethic earned him not just a job at Montana Western, but also the Frontier Conference Sports Information Director of the Year award for 2020-21.
Originally from Duluth, Minnesota, Parrott has lived in Dillon for the last nine years. He was named the sports information director (SID) at Montana Western in 2016, but the path to the job was not easy.
"My wife wanted to go to school at Western so we moved out here and I went for any random jobs I could find," Parrott said. "I built fences, did construction and cleaned windows. I still have a window business today."
Parrott's wife held a work-study job on campus and her supervisor invited her and Parrott to dinner. Her supervisor's husband was an assistant football coach and SID at the time, and it was during that dinner he learned of Parrott's love for sports.
After the conversation, Parrott was asked to run the shot clock at a Western basketball game. Parrott agreed without a hesitation.
"It was always a dream to be at the scorer's table for sporting events," Parrott said. "So I ran the shot clock for that season, then he asked about doing volleyball and doing stats for football. I said 'yes, yes and yes'."
With more than a year of experience involved in Western athletics, the SID position became open and Parrott applied. Unfortunately, he was not offered the job.
But Parrott continued his duties at Western, running scoreboards and logging statistics. Parrott said that he remembered a "phone call out of the blue" asking if he would be interested in the job he had once applied for.
"When they called I said 'absolutely, give me two weeks and I'll be there'," Parrott said. "They told me they couldn't wait that long and they needed me Monday. My boss may have been really upset but I accepted it and started working at Western."
Parrott described his first year as SID as an overwhelming experience. He spent that year learning what the job required and what skills were needed to do the job successfully.
Stressed but determined, Parrott learned media, scheduling, graphic design and writing skills over the next four years. He was proficient in each area as 2020 approached, where he faced another new challenge in a way that helped him earn the SID of the Year honor.
"It was so cool to see the award with all the hard work that went into this crazy season," Parrott said. "With schedules being changed all the time, taking COVID seriously and just being able to adapt and change on the fly. Everything seemed to be constantly changing."
"We survived the season and when I found out I won the award, it was icing on the cake," Parrott continued. "You don't do it for the recognition, you do it for the student-athletes and your programs. But to have this on the side, it's pretty sweet to be acknowledged for your hard work."
Parrott has now completed five years as the Montana Western SID and has won the Frontier Conference award three times. Over the last three years, he has placed in the top 10 for six publications, many of which are from his basketball game notes.
Parrott said that he began creating graphics and texts through templates left from previous SIDs, but over time he has learned to create his own. He was also selected to travel for the NAIA national basketball tournaments in Idaho and Iowa this year.
"I'm better with Photoshop and InDesign, I used to take templates left behind," Parrott said. "Now I design my own things. My writing has also gotten better, it's just learning something new every day."
