BILLINGS — Twelve touring pros, including a few ranked in the top 20, from the International Racquetball Tour will be playing in the Montana Winter Classic Friday through Sunday at the Billings Family YMCA.
The satellite tournament is a pro-am event and will feature approximately 15 professional players and 35 amateurs according to Wayne LeBlanc of Billings, a committee member for the hosting group, the Billings Racquetball Club. According to organizers, this is the first time the IRT will have a professional event in Montana.
“This is a big deal for Billings,” said LeBlanc. “It’s a really big deal for Billings racquetball and Montana racquetball.”
LeBlanc said players are coming from states such as Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Iowa, Texas, Washington, Utah and Arizona for the tourney. There will be a club team from the University of Wyoming competing and international players from Canada and Mexico are also entered. LeBlanc said Ty Hedalen of Billings and Matthew Majxner of Bozeman are pro players from Montana who will be participating.
On Friday, play begins at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the competition will begin at 9 a.m. and on championship Sunday matches start at approximately 9 a.m.
Team USA member Erika Manilla will be putting on a racquetball clinic Saturday with the time to be announced.
LeBlanc said the purse for the event is $8,000. The entry deadline is Tuesday at 10:50 p.m.
According to LeBlanc, those who attend will witness “the highest level of racquetball that they’ve ever encountered. Everybody says they used to play in college. What they did was beat the ball against the wall against a couple buddies. They have not seen proficiency like this.”
