BILLINGS — Twelve touring pros, including a few ranked in the top 20, from the International Racquetball Tour will be playing in the Montana Winter Classic Friday through Sunday at the Billings Family YMCA.

The satellite tournament is a pro-am event and will feature approximately 15 professional players and 35 amateurs according to Wayne LeBlanc of Billings, a committee member for the hosting group, the Billings Racquetball Club. According to organizers, this is the first time the IRT will have a professional event in Montana.

