BILLINGS — The Montana Youth Outlaws 12U football team won a national championship in Chandler, Arizona, on Nov. 29.

The Outlaws defeated the SV Spartans of Arizona 32-8 in the Championship Bowl Series tournament title game to win their age division of the National Youth Football Playoffs.

The Outlaws, coached by Shepherd High School football coach Chris Dixon, are made up of players from Billings, Laurel, Havre and Lodge Grass. They beat the Arizona Buffs in the first round and defeated the Stanwood Spartans of Washington in the semifinals to advance to the championship round of their bracket.

The three-day tournament was an 11-man unlimited weight tackle format.

The 13U Outlaws also advanced to the YFP title game but lost to the San Diego Soldiers United. The 13U Outlaws defeated the Arizona Longhorns 36-7 to qualify for their YFP championship game.

The 11U Outlaws placed third in their bracket with a victory over the SV Wolverines of Arizona.

