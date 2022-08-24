BILLINGS — The NHRA Yellowstone Regionals are set for Thursday through Saturday at the Yellowstone Drag Strip.
Some of the top alcohol dragsters and alcohol funny cars, along with top sportsman racers in the Northwest are entered in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.
YDS classes are also scheduled to compete.
Action begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturday according to a daily run order posted on the Yellowstone Drag Strip Facebook page.
On the YDS website, the schedule notes qualifying/time trials begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, eliminations (race 1) begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and qualifying/time trials on Saturday are at 9 a.m. with eliminations (race 2) beginning at noon.
Top alcohol qualifying is at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and top alcohol eliminations are at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
On Wednesday, there is a test and tune from noon to 5 p.m.
Tail gating is $50 for the event, plus spectator fees of $20 per day. Concessions and ice are available at the track.
YDS is located at 8405 Raceway Lane in Acton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.