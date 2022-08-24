BILLINGS — The Nighttime Hill Climb is Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club.

The trophy hill climb begins at 9 a.m. and the pro competition at 1 p.m.

Promoter Lonnie Quast said there should be over 100 pro riders competing. The pro competition should conclude between midnight and 1 a.m. under the lights.

Included in the competition will be the popular side-by-side racing.

A calcutta and live and silent auction will be held on Friday at the Powder Horn said Quast. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be door prizes and the auction for the riders begins at 7 p.m. 

Quast said proceeds from the calcutta, live and silent auction will help the local Salvation Army food program and rider Jake Anstett of Washington, who suffered a broken leg at a hill climb earlier this year.

Tickets for the Nighttime hill climb are $15.

