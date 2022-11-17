BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws will have their official launch for the 2023 season on Nov. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at The Den.
The Champions Indoor Football team will begin its second season in the spring of 2023 and play its home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The team’s new head coach, Kerry Locklin, will be introduced and there will be a 2023 uniforms and schedule reveal. Fans can purchase jerseys at the event, which will feature food and drink specials.
In other local indoor football news, the CIF national combine that was to be held in Billings on Saturday and Sunday was canceled due to logistical problems. The national combine won’t be rescheduled this year, but the Outlaws plan to have local tryouts in January.
