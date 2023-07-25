Olympic medalist Galen Rupp will be on hand in the Bitterroot Valley for a good cause next week.

Rupp will serve as the race ambassador and run in either the 1-mile or 5K race at the fifth-annual Robert’s Run on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Hamilton High School. He’ll be hosting a runner’s clinic the night before the event and will also hold a coach’s clinic for club, middle school, high school and college coaches.

Rupp, 37, won a silver medal in the men’s 10,000 meters at the 2012 Olympics and took bronze in 2016. The long-distance runner from Portland, Oregon, also participated in the Olympics in 2008 and 2021 after he competed for the University of Oregon.

Robert’s Run is put on to honor the late Robert Leonardi, a 9-year-old Hamilton boy who was killed in 2019 in a hit-and-run. It’s also a fundraiser for the non-profit Play Like Robert Foundation, which provides money for education and sports in the Bitterroot Valley.

Runners can participate in a 10K at 7 a.m., a 5K at 8:30 a.m. or a 1-mile run at 9:30 a.m. They can also run a trifecta of all three races starting at 7 a.m.

Virtual participants are also involved, meaning every state can potentially be represented. Just under 1,000 runners competed last year.

Robert’s Run has raised $8,789 of its $10,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon. More info can be found at runsignup.com/Race/MT/Hamilton/RobertsRun.