SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Paseo Verde All-Stars of Nevada scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to defeat Boulder-Arrowhead 4-2 in the first round of the Little League Majors 11-12 boys baseball Mountain Region Tournament on Sunday.
The Nevada All-Stars, based out of Henderson, Nevada, used two doubles, an error, three singles, a passed ball and a wild pitch to manufacture the four runs.
Boulder-Arrowhead, the Montana state champion from Billings, scored one run each in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
B-A will play the Wyoming state champions, Gillette, at 11 a.m. Mountain time Monday in a loser-out contest.
The Snow Canyon Little League team from Santa Clara, Utah, topped Gillette 7-4 in the second game on Sunday.
Paseo Verde will play Snow Canyon in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mountain time.
Braden Guisti led off the fourth with a double for B-A. After the next two batters recorded an out, Tyce Parker singled to plate Guisti and B-A led 1-0.
Boulder-Arrowhead’s first batter, Nate Avison, also doubled to lead off the fifth. The next batter, Carter Buchanan, singled and Avison advanced to third. Avison would score when the third batter of the inning, Grady Martin, reached base on an error by the third baseman.
Boulder-Arrowhead finished with seven hits. Overall, Martin batted 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Montana state champions.
Buchanan, Guisti, Parker, Jayc Walter and Avison all added a hit for B-A.
Paseo Verde struck for eight hits. Caden Cadaval and Dawson Schmitt were both 2 for 3 for the winners. Cadaval drove in a run and Schmitt scored once.
Three pitchers appeared in the game for Boulder-Arrowhead. Guisti worked the first 3.1 innings, Martin pitched one inning and Brendan Warn recorded the last two outs.
Paseo Verde starting pitcher Dylon Murphy threw the first five innings, allowing seven hits, and two runs (both earned). He didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. Ryland Gregorich pitched the sixth and final inning and didn't allow a hit, while striking out one.
Both teams played solid defensively, with each squad only committing one error. Boulder-Arrowhead left six runners on base and Paseo Verde five.
