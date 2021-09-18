HELENA — After a year's absence due to the COVID Pandemic, the 45th Mount Helena Run was contested Saturday, with Peter Schommer and Nicole Murray emerging as the 2021 champions.
Schommer, 23, of Minasha, Wisconsin, posted a time of 41 minutes, 54 seconds, finishing 2 1/2 minutes ahead of runner-up Mike Kaiser. The 5.6-mile race started on the Walking Mall near the gold panner, and went up to the top of Mt. Helena and back down, traversing 1350-feet of elevation gain.
"I led the entire time," related Schommer, who ran collegiately for the University of Wisconson-La Crosse, and recently placed second at the prestigious August Trail Race. "The toughest part was going up the Hog Back. When I started it I thought okay, one last climb, but I was not prepared for its steepness.
"But coming down the 1906 Trail felt nice."
Kaiser, the defending champion and 4-time Mt. Helena titlist, was clocked in 44:32, well off the pace of his PR of 39:15 in 2016.
"It was a great day for racing, perfect weather conditions," the 39-year old Montana City resident said. "It was tough, but fun, and it felt good to be out running again."
Kaiser, who is employed by the Forest Service, noted how difficult it was to get in quality training during a long summer of fire season. "But it's nice to have someone new to race against (Schommer), and I did miss Matt," he added, referencing Matt Roberts, the 2018 MHR champ and a 2-time runner-up, who was sidelined with injuries.
Murray, 51, from Whitehall, posted a 48:36 clocking, in winning her third Mt. Helena crown. She out-raced 4-time and defending champion Ashley Coggins of Helena, to the finish line by just 35 seconds, at 49:13. The two women finished fourth and fifth overall, against the men.
"Ashley and I traded the lead several times," recounted Murray, who set the MHR record of 43:34 in 2010. "I had about a hundred meter lead at the top, she passed me coming down, and then I caught her when we hit the asphalt, with about a mile to go.
"I love this race, and just wanted to thank the Vigilante Runners Club for putting it on."
Murray also holds the Governors Cup record of 17 total combined GC championships, at four different distances.
The Mt. Helena Run is a reenactment of a 1916 challenge race, when Helena teenagers Ben Burgess and Harvey "Speed" Yates both beat a nationally ranked runner from San Francisco. It was instituted in 1975 as a fundraiser for the Mt. Helena City Park, and has been contested annually since then except for 1988 (too smokey from statewide forest fires) and 2020.
There were 31 males and 14 females in this year's event. Rounding out the top-6 men — all from Helena — were masters' champ Mike Hahn, 47, in third place at 48:22; Ryan McLain (39) in 50:54; 60-plus titlist Terry Chaney, taking fifth at 51:32; and James DeFoe (50) at 52:15. East Helena's Tim Cail, who had previously competed in all 44 MHRs, was unable to participate due to his physician's advisement.
Jeff Thomas, 61, the "King of the Mt. Helena Run" with a record 11 victories, placed 14th, while MHR co-founder Tom Kotynski (73) of Great Falls finished the course in 1:46:14.
On the women's side, the rest of the top-5 were Brittany Hoover of Clancy in third at 56:35, Missoula's Alexa Shirtzinger in 56:48, and former Montana State Lady Bobcat sprint great Christy (Otte) Stergar of Helena, with a 59:14.
NOTES: The MHR course record belongs to Helena's Pat Judge, who ran 36:10 in 1995.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
