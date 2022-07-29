Learning to Bare Knuckle Box

Logan Lunceford, 32, left, and Timmy Mason, 28, practice for bare-knuckle boxing during a session at Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club on June 29. "We motivate each other," Mason said of the training relationship between the pair. "It's hard to find somebody you can workout with, that you get along with and we push each other," Lunceford said.
Logan Lunceford, center, holds a punching bag for Logan Michael, 7, left, while Braeden Lunceford, 7, practices on a nearby bag at Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club on June 29. "I'm just drawn towards the old school aspect of [bare-knuckle boxing]," Logan Lunceford said. "He was in my corner for my last fight," Timmy Mason, Lunceford's training partner said, "You think that would scare [Lunceford] away from [bare-knuckle boxing], but it didn't."
Logan Lunceford, 32, wraps his hands prior to a practice at Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club on July 13. After moving to Anaconda to live with Jared Lunceford, his older brother and eventual boxing coach, Logan Lunceford began practicing boxing in March 2022. "When you train so much, you [kind of] want to try it out," Logan Lunceford said.
Timmy Mason, 28, spars with Jared Lunceford, left, during a practice at Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club in Anaconda on July 18. Mason lives in an Anaconda house with Logan and Jared Lunceford, just down the street from Golden Gloves Boxing Club. "It's fight camp 365 days a year, we always wake up, workout, set ourselves up with stuff to be able to keep ourselves in shape. Even if it's not fighting time, we're just fitness junkies," Logan Lunceford said.
Timmy Mason, 28, holds the ropes while taking a breather during practice at Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club in Anaconda on June 29. "Before I moved to Anaconda, I was in Helena and my [boxing] club got shut down because of COVID-19, so I started doing it by myself and it's just hard to stay motivated that way," Mason said, "So I took a fight against a real tough dude and got tired. We went the distance, but I ended up losing and that was my first loss in a long time. I just wasn't training too hard and for somebody [like] Logan and Jared Lunceford to motivate me, it definitely helps."
Jared Lunceford, left, shows Logan Lunceford, 32, how to block a punch during a practice in Anaconda on July 18 for his bare-knuckle boxing debut at Brawls and Kickstart Days. "We have that sibling rivalry, but it's really cool to be close to family," Logan said of his relationship with his brother, "There's that aspect where we don't talk that much, but we talk a lot."
Bodhi Keeland, 12, watches Logan Lunceford, 32, left, spar with his brother and coach, Jared Lunceford during a practice at Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club on July 18. "I always thought fighting was a solo aspect, but the team aspect is so important. From coaches, to people you train with, its cool." Logan Lunceford said. "With the youth, if they get interested in something and you can point them in the right direction and watch them work on it, it's so cool."
Timmy Mason, right, takes a breather between workouts and talks with Logan Michael, 7, left and Braeden Lunceford, 7, during a bare-knuckle boxing practice at Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Gym on July 13. Mason is one of two boxers from Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club training to fight in bare-knuckle boxing matches.

