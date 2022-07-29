Logan Lunceford, center, holds a punching bag for Logan Michael, 7, left, while Braeden Lunceford, 7, practices on a nearby bag at Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club on June 29. "I'm just drawn towards the old school aspect of [bare-knuckle boxing]," Logan Lunceford said. "He was in my corner for my last fight," Timmy Mason, Lunceford's training partner said, "You think that would scare [Lunceford] away from [bare-knuckle boxing], but it didn't."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.