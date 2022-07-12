This week Sidelines updates the latest endeavors of local gymnast Reese Esponda, and Montana Cowboy Hall of Famer Kitty Ann Quigley Taaler.
Reese Esponda of Clancy, a member of Missoula's Roots Gymnastics Club, recently became the first Montanan to qualify for the Hopes Elite Championships of the U.S. Classic. Esponda, 13, earned that distinction at the U.S. American Hopes Classic in Katy, Texas, after placing third on the balance beam and ninth overall in the Elite 13-14 Division.
Reese achieved PRs in each of her principles to earn the berth in the U.S. Classic. She posted a 13.150 in the vault, 12.350 on the balance beam for sixth place, a score of 10.950 points for a ninth-place finish on the uneven parallel bars, and on the floor exercise, she took 14th with an 11.400 mark. The home-schooled 8th-grader amassed 47.850 points for her all-around score.
Several months ago, Esponda became the first Montanan in over 40 years (since Great Falls' Jeanine Creek) to qualify for the U.S. American Hopes Classic. In June, she garnered the coveted "Powerhouse Award" for her exceptional tumbling at the USA Gymnastics Developmental Invite Camp at the national training center in Katy.
Next up for Reese, who cut her gymnastics teeth under the tutelage of coach Denny Allen with the Mt. Helena (Gym406) Club, is the Hopes Championships, 11-14 Elite, in Salt Lake City, July 28.
Kitty Ann Quigley Taaler, who was the very first Miss Last Chance Stampede, in 1961, has been selected as this year's Grand Marshall for the 63rd annual Last Chance Stampede Parade. A fourth generation Montanan, Kitty Ann is the daughter of John R. Quigley and Marguerite (Kirwan) Quigley. In 1947, her father began constructing his dream of “Frontier Town” on MacDonald Pass, created with logs and boulders.
She began working at the legendary Frontier Town at the age of 6, starting out lying on her belly in the hollowed log under the animated dog and bear sign at the entrance and pushing the "bark" button. Blessed with a beautiful singing voice, she was soon required to "get up and sing" for special occasions celebrated in the dining room.
After garnering her Miss LCS title, Quigley, then 17, placed runner-up at the 1961 Miss Rodeo Montana. While attending the University of Montana, in 1963 she was crowned Miss Missoula Centennial and went on to gain the title of Miss Big Sky Country in 1964. In 1967 she went to work for the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede. She was elected as the Associate Director of the Calgary Stampede, and for 13 years, she served as the Stampede’s official entertainer, which included hosting the radio show “This is Your City."
Kitty Ann married Canadian Aavo Taaler in 1979, and the family moved to Montana in 1981, leasing Frontier Town from Sue Quigley. They successfully managed the enterprise for eight years, before relocating to Nebraska. Since 2008, the Taalers have resided in their retirement home between Helena and MacDonald Pass.
In 2010, Quigley-Taaler took part in the 50th anniversary of the LCS with over two dozen other former Miss Last Chance Stampedes, and last year she was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com<mailto:curt52synness@gmail.com>. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
