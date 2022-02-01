MISSOULA — There’s still time for runners to save a few bucks in registration fees for the Feb. 26 Snow Joke Half Marathon in Seeley Lake.
The cost is $51 for people registering by Feb. 11. The cost rises to $61 from Feb. 12-25. It'll be $70 for race-day registration. Registration can be completed at mtsnowjoke.com.
The popular Snow Joke, the largest winter road race in Montana, traditionally is held on the last Saturday of February. The iconic race celebrates its 43rd anniversary this year. The race will again be live after being run virtually in 2021.
“We're excited that we'll be live again," Missoulian and Ravalli Republic publisher Jim Strauss said. "Last year, we held it virtually. We heard from a lot of people who missed that tradition of the Seeley Lake winter road race.”
This year's race will be 13.1 miles, as is tradition, as it returns to in-person racing. The long-standing western Montana tradition has never been canceled, be it rain, snow or, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't technically canceled last year, instead being held as a virtual race in February.
The presenting sponsor for this year's race is Bob Ward's. The other sponsors include Blackfoot Communications, Cory's Valley Market, Double Arrow Lodge in Seeley Lake, Park Side Credit Union, Lindey's Steakhouse in Seeley Lake, Pattee Creek Market, Citizens Alliance Bank in Seeley Lake, Paws Up, Chicken Coop, The Seeley Swan Pathfinder, the Filling Station — which is giving each runner a free beer following the race — Missoula Electric Cooperative and Revo gym.
—406mtsports.com
