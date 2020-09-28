BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's Claire Wright was recognized Monday as the Frontier Conference women's golfer of the week.

Wright, a sophomore fropm Chowchilla, California, was the individual medalist at last week's Carroll College Invitational, which was played at the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena.

She shot an even-par 72 to lead the Battlin' Bear women to the team title in what was the conference's second tournament of the regular season.

Tags

Load comments