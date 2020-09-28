BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's Claire Wright was recognized Monday as the Frontier Conference women's golfer of the week.
Wright, a sophomore fropm Chowchilla, California, was the individual medalist at last week's Carroll College Invitational, which was played at the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena.
She shot an even-par 72 to lead the Battlin' Bear women to the team title in what was the conference's second tournament of the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.