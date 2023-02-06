Rocky Mountain College skiers dominate at Idaho meet Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McCALL, Idaho — Alexander Sehlberg and Bergitte Varne of Rocky Mountain College won in slalom races Sunday at a USCSA Grand Teton/Northwest meet.Both the men's and women's races were limited to one run due to inclement weather.Sehlberg won with a time of 51.99 seconds.Teammates Zachary Bion (fourth, 53.21), Luke Allen (fifth, 54.09), Eric Gusten Berglund (sixth, 54.10) and Filip Johansson (eighth, 54.98) all finished in the top 10. On the women's side, Varne claimed a victory with the fastest time of 52.73 seconds. Teammate Hilde Sato was third at 53.66.Other top 10 finishers for the Battlin' Bears included Synne Guastad Kvinlog (fifth, 54.71) and Sofia Brustia (sixth, 56.08).The Rocky skiers are scheduled to compete at a USCSA Grand Teton/Rocky meet beginning Sunday in Keystone, Colorado. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Ski Racing Alexander Sehlberg Bergitte Varne Mccall, Idaho College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central Full Court Press: Saturday's high school basketball highlights (Feb. 4) Notebook: Plentywood's 'iron five', Chinook's 'mayhem' have both unbeaten in Class C girls Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
