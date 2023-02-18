Rocky Mountain College skiers win slalom races at Red Lodge Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RED LODGE — Ski racers from Rocky Mountain College finished first in all four slalom races held Saturday on the Bobcat Run as the Battlin' Bears hosted a three-team USCSA Grand Teton Meet.For the men, Rocky's Alexander Sehlberg and Zach Bion were race winners. On the women's side, Hilde Sato of Rocky swept both races.The competition is scheduled to continue Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with giant slalom races on the Lower Limited Run. After Saturday, Rocky's men and women are topping the team standings, with Montana State second and the University of Utah third.Sehlberg won the first slalom race for men with a combined time of 58.97 seconds. Teammate Filip Johansson was second at 59.52 as the Bears swept the first six spots.Bion was first in the second race at 61.06, with Johansson second at 62.35. Rocky skiers again finished in the first six places. MSU's Tripp Thomas was seventh in the first race, while teammate Owen August was seventh in the second race.Rocky's Sato won the first race in the women's slalom at 61.79. She also ruled over the second race at 63.44.Teammate Sofia Brustia was second in both races with times of 61.82 and 66.79.MSU's Sage Curtis placed fifth in the first slalom and third in the second. Photos: Rocky and Montana State ski teams compete at USCSA Grand Teton Meet USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Sara Åkerström competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Montana State's Owen August competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Montana State's Sage Curtis competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Austin Johnson competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Emma Hiebert competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Montana State's Drew Roeser competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Filip Johansson competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Montana State's Owen August competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Montana State's Brady Spenlinhauer competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Montana State's Tripp Thomas competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Montana State's Tripp Thomas competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Montana State's Parker Slusky competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Jeppe Holm Raggan competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Montana State's Johnny Hanses competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Dylan Stutzke competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Dylan Stutzke competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Emma Hiebert competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Weaver competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Sofia Brustia competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette USCSA Grand Teton Meet Updated 4 hrs ago Rocky Mountain College's Hilde Sato competes during the USCSA Grand Teton Meet at Red Lodge Mountain in Red Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Ski Racing Red Lodge Uscsa Grand Teton Meet Alexander Sehlberg Hilde Sato Zach Bion College-sports 