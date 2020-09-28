BILLINGS — Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College was honored Monday as the Frontier Conference men's cross country runner of the week.
Wilson is a sophomore from Box Elder, South Dakota.
He finished first out of 33 runners at the Frontier Conference Rumble, which was hosted by Carroll College at Ten Mile Park in Helena.
Wilson covered the 8,000-meter course in 26 minutes and 52 seconds.
