MISSOULA — Jack Holmgren of Salt Lake City repeated as champion of the Barnett Memorial tournament on Monday at the Missoula Country Club.

Holmgren, who grew up in Minnesota and played college golf for Iowa and South Dakota, sizzled on the final day of the three-day event, shooting 7-under 64. The 27-year-old finished at 9-under for the tournament (204).

Joey Lovell of Bozeman finished in second place, one stroke back. Bill Dunn of Missoula was third, two strokes back.

Ron Ramsbacher of Missoula repeated as senior flight champion with a 4-over score of 217. He had his best round on Monday, scoring par-71. Brad Grattan of Whitefish finished one stroke back. John Kelley won senior flight 2 at 235.

Gail Roberts won the ladies flight with a score of 242. She had her best round on Monday (76). Katie Byl finished two strokes back.