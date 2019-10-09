Pool

Fraternal League

Results: Golden Eagles 10, Eagle Eye 7; KC Royals 12, Eagle Claw 5; Moose 11, Bald Eagles 6.

Standings: KC Royals 26, Golden Eagles 23, Eagle Claw 18, Moose 15, Eagle Eye 11, Bald Eagles 9.

Bowling

700 series

Sunset: Tom Simmons, 234-204-278-716, Moonlighters.

Sunset: Keith Loran, 232-254-290-776, Tuesday Night Terror.

