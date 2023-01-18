Big Sky State Games
Figure Skating
Big Sky State Games
Figure Skating
at Centennial Ice Arena, Billings
No Test Free Skate: Zhanna Bell, Bozeman, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club.
Adult Bronze Compulsory: Kimberly Balas, Casper, WY - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
Adult Bronze Spins: Kimberly Balas, Casper, WY - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
Adult Men Silver Free Skate: Jeremy Barbagello, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Adult Silver Spins: Angie Lariviere, Casper, WY - Casper Figure Skating Club.
Adult Women Bronze Free Skate: Kimberly Balas, Casper, WY - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
Adult Women Gold Free Skate: Hannah Maynard, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
Adult Women Silver Free Skate: Stephanie Kazior, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Angie Lariviere, Casper, WY - Casper Figure Skating Club; Makayla Bratz, Laurel, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club.
Basic 1-6 Showcase Light Entertainment: Kynlee McDaniel, Casper, WY - Casper Figure Skating Club; Evelynn Owens, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club; Charlotte McQuiston, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Basic 2 Program: Mercy McQuiston, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Basic 3 Elements: Christina Sevillano, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
Basic 3 Program: Ava Lou Dunn, Casper, WY - Casper Figure Skating Club; Kylie Tatman, Laurel, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Elizabeth O’Dougherty, Bozeman, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club.
Basic 4 Elements: Ava Lou Dunn, Casper, WY - Casper Figure Skating Club.
Basic 4 Program: Evelynn Owens, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club; Macy Tatman, Laurel, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Kynlee McDaniel, Casper, WY - Casper Figure Skating Club.
Basic 5 Elements: Ayla Sieg, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club; Kynlee McDaniel, Casper, WY - Casper Figure Skating Club.
Basic 5 Program: Ayla Sieg, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Basic 6 Program: Hailey Mulet, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club; Charlotte McQuiston, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Beginner Spins: Anna McCormick, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Haydyn Doll, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club.
Bronze Solo Pattern Dance: Danica Degenstein, Watford City, ND - Watford City Figure Skating Club;
Excel Beginner Compulsory: Anna McCormick, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Annie Nirgenau, Bozeman, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club; Tessie Hughes, Townsend, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Excel Beginner Free Skate: Annie Nirgenau, Bozeman, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club; Anna McCormick, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Tessie Hughes, Townsend, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Excel High Beginner Compulsory: Eleanor Weaver, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Danica Degenstein, Watford City, ND - Watford City Figure Skating Club.
Excel High Beginner Free Skate: Eleanor Weaver, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Lily Jagger Davis, Belgrade, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club; Joleigh Mandera, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Excel Intermediate Free Skate: Jennifer Lord, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Excel Juvenile Plus Free Skate: Mikayla Hall, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Excel Pre-Juvenile Free Skate: Yulena Jaspe, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Emily Hecker, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club; Rebecca Kunzelman, Missoula, MT - Missoula Figure Skating Club.;
Excel Preliminary Compulsory: Yulena Jasper, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club.
Excel Preliminary Free Skate: Ashlyn Magnuson, Montana City, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Excel Pre-Preliminary Free Skate: Josie Delorit, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Jolene Anderson, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Free Skate 1 Program: Zoe Seaton, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club.
Free Skate 2 Program: Haydyn Doll, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Jessie Gibbons, Laurel, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Charlotte Rawlings, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Free Skate 4 Program: Daisha Thomas, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Free Skate 2 Elements: Jessie Gibbons, Laurel, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Haydyn Doll, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club.
Gold Solo Pattern Dance: Jill Ahlbrecht, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
High Beginner Jumps Group A: Eleanor Weaver, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Jessie Gibbons, Laurel, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Haydyn Doll, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club.
High Beginner Jumps Group B: Joleigh Mandera, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club; Anna McCormick, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Danica Degenstein, Watford City, ND - Watford City Figure Skating Club.
High Beginner Spins: Eleanor Weaver, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
Juvenile/Open Juvenile Compulsory: Mikayla Hall, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Masters Showcase Duets: Jill Ahlbrecht / Stephanie Kazior, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
Pre Free Skate Elements: Emily Weaver, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Liv Perry, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Pre Juvenile Spins: Yulena Jasper, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club.
Pre-Preliminary Compulsory: Zhanna Belt, Bozeman, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club.
Pre-Preliminary Jumps: Josie Delorit, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Hanna Williams, Shepard, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club; Jolene Anderson, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Pre-Free Skate Program: Emily Weaver, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Liv Perry, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club; Austin Lachney, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Pre-Free Skate Free Skate 6 Showcase Light Entertainment: Emily Weaver, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
Pre-Free Skate Free Skate 6 Showcase Light Entertainment: Daisha Thomas, Cody, MT - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Preliminary Jumps: Yulena Jasper, Billings, MT - Rimrock Figure Skating Club.
Preliminary Solo Pattern Dance: Hadley Roff, Watford City, ND - Watford City Figure Skating Club.
Silver Solo Free Dance: Josephine Javing, Bozeman, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club.
Silver Solo Pattern Dance: Josephine Javing, Bozeman, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club.
Pre Free Skate Free Skate 6 Showcase Duet: Ava Lou Dunn / Kynlee McDaniel, Casper, WY - Casper Figure Skating Club.
Beginner No Test Showcase Emotional Performance: Danica Degenstein, Watford City, ND - Watford City Figure Skating Club; Luka Reinttz, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club; Tessie Hughes, Townsend, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Preliminary Showcase Emotional Performance: Ashlyn Magnuson, Montana City , MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Open Juvenile Showcase Emotional Performance: Mikayla Hall, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Adult Silver Showcase Emotional Performance: Makayla Bratz, Laurel, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club.
Beginner No Test Showcase Lyrical Pop: Luka Reinttz, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Juvenile Showcase Lyrical Pop: Jennifer Lord, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
Beginner No Test Showcase Comedic Impressions: Austin Lachney, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Preliminary Showcase Comedic Impressions: Ashlyn Magnuson, Montana City, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Adult Bronze Showcase Comedic Impressions: Kimberly Balas, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club.
Adult Silver Showcase Comedic Impressions: Makayla Bratz, Laurel, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club.
Pre Juvenile & Below Interpretive A: Josie Delorit, Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Tessie Hughes, Townsend, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club; Ashlyn Magnuson, Montana City, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Pre Juvenile & Below Interpretive B: Mikayla Hall, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club; Luka Reinttz, Cody, MT - Cody Figure Skating Club; Emily Hecker, Cody, MT - Cody Figure Skating Club.
All Adult Interpretive: Angie Lariviere, Casper, WY - Casper Figure Skating Club; Kimberly Balas, Casper, WY - Great Falls Figure Skating Club; Jeremy Barbagello, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club.
Pre Juvenile Showcase Character Performance: Emily Hecker, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club; Rebecca Kunzelman, Missoula, MT - Missoula Figure Skating Club.
Adult Silver Showcase Character Performance: Jeremy Barbagello, Helena, MT - Helena Figure Skating Club; Makayla Bratz, Laurel, MT - Bozeman Figure Skating Club.
Preliminary Character Performance: Jolene Anderson, Cody, WY - Cody Figure Skating Club.
