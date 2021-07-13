Bigs Sky State Games
Golf
Tee Times
at Yegen
Saturday
Men's Open
12:00: Mike Nitschk/Tuff Harris/Sean Green/David Reda
12:08: Steve Loy/Kevin Witherspoon/Steve Loy/Kasey Nicholson
12:16: Reg Gibbs/Mike Wagner/Ted Lewis
12:24: Joshua Balfanz/Charles Smith/Travis Brockie
12:32: Darren Pulver/Doug Baker/Brendon Cady
MEN'S 2 MAN BEST BALL
12:40: Jon Susott/Alex Delcamp/Ike Shaw/Nathan Hamm
12:48: David Brochu/John Steel/Justin Hunter/Stuart Cozzens
12:56: Ethan Fornshell/Eric Fornshell/Scott Sears/Taylor Sears
1:04: Scott Williams/Eddie Waters/Clarke Coulter/Rob Griffith
Women's 16 & Up Open
1:12: Kenzie Walsh
Women's 16 & Up Best Ball
1:20: Jodie Adams/Linda Adams/Gina Zeilstra/Karen Smith
1:28: Lynn Redman/Katherine Kuck/Elvira Wilcox/Judy Reid
