Bigs Sky State Games

Golf

Tee Times

at Yegen

Saturday

Men's Open

12:00: Mike Nitschk/Tuff Harris/Sean Green/David Reda

12:08: Steve Loy/Kevin Witherspoon/Steve Loy/Kasey Nicholson

12:16: Reg Gibbs/Mike Wagner/Ted Lewis

12:24: Joshua Balfanz/Charles Smith/Travis Brockie

12:32: Darren Pulver/Doug Baker/Brendon Cady

MEN'S 2 MAN BEST BALL

12:40: Jon Susott/Alex Delcamp/Ike Shaw/Nathan Hamm

12:48: David Brochu/John Steel/Justin Hunter/Stuart Cozzens

12:56: Ethan Fornshell/Eric Fornshell/Scott Sears/Taylor Sears

1:04: Scott Williams/Eddie Waters/Clarke Coulter/Rob Griffith

Women's 16 & Up Open

1:12: Kenzie Walsh

Women's 16 & Up Best Ball

1:20: Jodie Adams/Linda Adams/Gina Zeilstra/Karen Smith

1:28: Lynn Redman/Katherine Kuck/Elvira Wilcox/Judy Reid

Tags

Load comments