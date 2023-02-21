Swimming
BAC wins state girls, boys and overall team titles
The Billings Aquatic Club won the girls, boys and overall team titles at the Montana swimming state championships this past weekend in Hardin.
This the ninth state championship team title the Stingrays have won since 2017, which includes short course and long course seasons, according to coach Sean Marshall.
Individual state champions: Crystal Benjamin: 400 IM; Isabel Cancro: 50 Free, 50 Fly, 25 Free, 50 Back; Josie Cancro: 50 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free, 50 Breast, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 IM; Copper Dumas: 25 Back, 50 Free, 50 Fly, 25 Free; Alexa Githens: 50 Back, 200 Back, 100 Back; Daniel Githens: 50 Back, 50 Free, 200 Back, 100 Back; Myrka Hardy: 200 IM, 400 IM; Robert Hasiak: 500 Free; Sophia Hasiak: 1000 Free, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Breast, Mile; Hayden Jakub: 100 Fly, 500 Free, 50 Fly; Ella Klies: 200 Fly, 500 Free, 200 Free, 400 IM, 100 Free, Mile; Kaleb Montgomery: 50 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 IM; Abbey Nynas: 1000 Free, 500 Free, 200 Back, Mile; Sy Pizzolato: 200 Back; Tucker Rice: 1000 Free, 200 Fly, 500 Free, 200 Free, 400 IM, 100 Free, Mile; Bennett Seitz: 50 Fly; Vanessa Sheridan: 1000 Free, 200 IM; James Wild: 50 Back, 50 Free; Ty Zarbock: 200 Fly, 400 IM, 200 Breast.
Relay state champions: 400 Free Relay: 10 & Under Boys, 11-12 Girls, 13-14 Girls, 15 & Over Boys; 200 Medley Relay: 10 & Under Girls, 11-12 Girls; 200 Free Relay: 10 & Under Boys, 11-12 Girls, 15 & Over Boys.
Team records established: Kaleb Montgomery (50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast), Ella Klies (200 Fly), 15 & Over Girls 200 Free Relay (Alyson Early, Abbey Nynas, Myrka Hardy, Crystal Benjamin).
Other highlights: Every 10 & Under Stingray won a medal for a top 8 individual or top 3 relay finish.
2023 Montana state champions BAC members: Corina Amundson, Hazel Beasley, Brenna Begger, Crystal Benjamin, Sawyer Bradley, Ava Cancro, Isabel Cancro, Josie Cancro, Payne Coleman, Liam Crandall, Madeline Disque, Samantha Duke, Anna Dumas, Cooper Dumas, Ella Dumas, Mia Dumas, Alyson Early, Kelly Early, Brianne Flikkema, Gracie Gibbons, Alexa Githens, Daniel Githens, Rylee Grove, Addison Hale, Dani Hanson, Mackenzie Hanson, Mac Hanson, Myrka Hardy, Adrienne Hasiak, Robert Hasiak, Sophia Hasiak, Quang Huynh, Hayden Jakub, Isaac Jakub, Jonas Johnson, Thandi Kandawasvika, Hope Kirschman, Ella Klies, Julia Lund, Avery McLaughlin, Kaleb Montgomery, Quinn Montgomery, Alex Moore, Isabelle Nemetz, Abbey Nynas, Sennett Pizzolato, Sy Pizzolato, Teague Rice, Tucker Rice, Caleb Rodriguez, Alivia Schmalz, Jonah Schmalz, Bennett Seitz, Dylan Shelton, Lola Sheridan, Vanessa Sheridan, Ellie Smith, Alli Teerink, Cam Teerink, Caden Wagenhals, Riley Wainscott, Samuel Wendt, Audryn Wild, James Wild, Joe Wild, Jayc Wippert, Ronin Wooley, Ty Zarbock.
