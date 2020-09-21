BOYS

Standings Through Sept. 19

Eastern A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 0-0-1 1-1-1 
Laurel 0-0-1 0-2-1 
Livingston 0-0-0 0-0-1 
Lone Peak 0-0-0 0-0-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northern A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 1-0-1 3-0-1 
Polson 1-0-0 1-2-0 
Bigfork 1-1-0 1-3-1 
Columbia Falls 0-0-1 3-0-1 
Libby 0-2-0 0-4-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southern A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 2-1-0 4-2-1 
Frenchtown 1-0-0 4-1-0 
Missoula Loyola 1-0-0 1-0-0 
Stevensville 0-1-0 2-2-0 
Hamilton 0-2-0 1-4-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

