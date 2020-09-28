BOYS

Standings Through Sept. 26

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings Senior 8-0-226 
Bozeman 8-1-0 24 
Great Falls 5-5-0 15 
Billings West 4-3-2 14 
Bozeman Gallatin 4-5-0 12 
Belgrade 3-7-0 
Billings Skyview 2-5-2 
Great Falls CMR 1-9-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Missoula Hellgate 9-0-1 28 
Kalispell Glacier 6-2-2 20 
Missoula Sentinel 6-1-1 19 
Helena 4-2-2 14 
Helena Capital 3-4-2 11 
Kalispell Flathead 2-8-0 
Butte 2-8-0 
Missoula Big Sky 0-7-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 2-0-1 3-1-1 
Livingston 1-1-0 1-1-1 
Lone Peak 1-1-0 1-1-1 
Laurel 0-2-1 0-4-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 2-0-1 5-0-1 
Whitefish 2-0-1 5-0-1 
Polson 1-1-1 1-3-1 
Bigfork 1-2-1 1-4-2 
Libby 0-3-0 0-5-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Frenchtown 3-0-0 6-1-0 
Missoula Loyola 2-1-1 2-1-1 
Corvallis 2-2-0 4-3-1 
Stevensville 0-1-2 2-3-2 
Hamilton 0-3-1 1-5-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

