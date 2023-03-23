agate Scoreboard: Champions Indoor Football league standings Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Champions Indoor Football leagueStandings as of March 23;W;L;Pct.;PF;PA Omaha;2;0;1.000;115;34Gillette;2;0;1.000;97;32Sioux City;2;0;1.000;120;73Salina;1;1;.500;114;90Billings;1;1;.500;85;74 Topeka;0;2;.000;72;141SW Kansas;0;2;.000;27;98Rapid City;0;2;.000;54;142SaturdaySalina at TopekaSioux City at GilletteMondayRapid City at Billings, 6:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Champions Indoor Football League Champions Indoor Football Champions Indoor Football League Standings Champions Indoor Football Standings Cif Billings Outlaws featured Another record number of wrestlers set to compete at Montana Open 'It's tough to leave them': Charlie Johnson steps down as Billings West girls basketball coach Three Forks golf reloads in pursuit of hardware at Class B state tournament Great Falls Legion stars lament missing out on first high school baseball season Billings Skyview's Alexis Brauer hopes to follow through on breakthrough track season