GIRLS

Standings Through Sept. 19

Eastern A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 0-0-1 2-0-1 
Laurel 0-0-1 2-0-1 
Livingston 0-0-0 1-0-0 
Lone Peak 0-0-0 0-1-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northern A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 1-0-1 3-0-1 
Polson 1-0-0 1-2-0 
Libby 1-1-0 1-2-1 
Bigfork 0-0-1 2-1-1 
Columbia Falls 0-1-0 3-1-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southern A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 1-0-2 3-2-2 
Hamilton 1-0-1 1-3-1 
Missoula Loyola 0-0-1 0-0-1 
Stevensville 0-1-0 1-3-0 
Frenchtown 0-1-0 0-4-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

League

 Conf.Overall
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

League

 Conf.Overall
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

League

 Conf.Overall
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

Tags

Load comments