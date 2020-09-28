GIRLS

Standings Through Sept. 26

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings West 7-0-2 23 
Bozeman 7-2-0 21 
Bozeman Gallatin 5-3-1 16 
Billings Skyview 4-2-3 15 
Great Falls 4-3-3 15 
Billings Senior 4-6-0 12 
Belgrade 1-7-2 
Great Falls CMR 0-9-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Kalispell Glacier 7-3-0 21 
Helena 6-2-0 18 
Missoula Sentinel 5-0-3 18 
Kalispell Flathead 5-3-2 17 
Missoula Hellgate 4-3-3 15 
Missoula Big Sky 3-2-2 11 
Helena Capital 1-8-0 
Butte 0-10-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel 2-0-1 4-0-1 
Billings Central 2-0-1 4-0-1 
Livingston 0-2-0 1-2-0 
Lone Peak 0-2-0 0-3-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 2-0-1 5-0-1 
Columbia Falls 2-1-0 5-1-0 
Bigfork 1-1-1 3-2-1 
Libby 1-2-0 1-3-1 
Polson 1-2-0 1-4-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Hamilton 2-0-2 2-3-2 
Corvallis 2-0-2 4-2-2 
Missoula Loyola 2-1-1 2-1-1 
Stevensville 0-2-1 1-5-1 
Frenchtown 0-3-0 0-6-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

