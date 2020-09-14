Prep volleyball

Standings Through Sept. 12

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 2-0 2-0 
Great Falls CMR 2-0 2-0 
Bozeman 1-1 1-1 
Great Falls 1-1 1-1 
Billings Senior 1-1 1-1 
Billings Skyview 1-1 1-1 
Belgrade 0-2 0-2 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-2 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 2-0 2-0 
Helena 2-0 2-0 
Missoula Sentinel 2-0 2-0 
Kalispell Glacier 1-1 1-1 
Missoula Big Sky 1-1 1-1 
Butte 0-2 0-2 
Kalispell Flathead 0-2 0-2 
Missoula Hellgate 0-2 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Joliet 3-0 3-0 
Huntley Project 2-1 3-1 
Shepherd 2-1 3-3 
Roundup 2-2 2-2 
Red Lodge 0-2 2-3 
Columbus 0-3 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 4-0 6-0 
Savage 2-0 4-1 
Culbertson 1-0 2-0 
Westby-Grenora 1-0 2-3 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-1 5-1 
Richey-Lambert 2-1 4-2 
Froid-Lake 1-1 4-1 
Nashua 0-0 1-0 
Fairview 0-1 1-2 
Scobey 0-3 0-3 
Bainville 0-3 0-6 
Lustre Christian 0-3 0-3 
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Lone Peak 4-0 4-0 
Manhattan Christian 3-0 3-0 
Gardiner 2-0 2-0 
Shields Valley 4-1 4-1 
Ennis 2-2 2-2 
Harrison-Willow Creek 2-2 2-2 
Lima 2-2 2-2 
White Sulphur Springs 2-2 2-2 
Sheridan 1-4 1-4 
West Yellowstone 0-4 0-4 
Twin Bridges 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   

