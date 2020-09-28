Standings Through Sept. 26

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 6-0 6-0 
Billings West 4-1 4-1 
Bozeman 3-2 3-2 
Billings Skyview 2-3 2-3 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-3 2-3 
Billings Senior 2-4 2-4 
Great Falls 1-1 1-1 
Belgrade 0-6 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 5-0 5-0 
Helena 5-0 5-0 
Missoula Sentinel 4-2 4-2 
Kalispell Glacier 3-3 3-3 
Butte 2-4 2-4 
Missoula Big Sky 2-4 2-4 
Missoula Hellgate 1-5 1-5 
Kalispell Flathead 0-4 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 1-0 4-1 
Hardin 2-1 3-1 
Laurel 1-1 4-3 
Livingston 0-2 1-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Glendive 4-0 6-0 
Miles City 3-2 3-3 
Havre 1-2 3-3 
Lewistown 1-2 1-5 
Sidney 0-3 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 4-0 6-0 
Frenchtown 3-1 4-2 
Stevensville 1-2 2-4 
Hamilton 1-2 1-3 
Butte Central 0-0 1-0 
Dillon 0-4 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 6-0 7-0 
Polson 3-2 5-2 
Ronan 3-3 4-4 
Whitefish 2-3 2-3 
Libby 2-3 2-5 
Browning 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Choteau 6-0 9-1 
Fairfield 5-1 8-2 
Shelby 3-2 4-4 
Conrad 2-3 3-6 
Cut Bank 1-4 2-6 
Great Falls Central 1-4 2-6 
Rocky Boy 0-4 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Glasgow 1-0 3-4 
Malta1-0 2-3 
Wolf Point 1-1 1-2 
Harlem 0-1 1-3 
Poplar 0-1 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Joliet 5-0 7-0 
Huntley Project 4-1 7-1 
Shepherd 3-2 5-6 
Roundup 2-3 5-3 
Red Lodge 0-4 3-6 
Columbus 0-4 2-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Circle 6-0 8-1 
Jordan 4-0 4-0 
Broadus 4-2 4-4 
Ekalaka 4-3 4-3 
Terry 2-4 2-5 
Wibaux 1-4 1-6 
Plevna 0-8 0-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 4-0 6-1 
Roberts 6-2 7-3 
Custer-Hysham 3-1 6-1 
Park City 3-2 5-3 
Fromberg-Belfry 1-3 2-3 
Reed Point-Rapelje 1-5 2-6 
Absarokee 0-5 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette

seek prep football and volleyball standings

Football and volleyball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.

Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

Tags

Load comments