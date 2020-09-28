Standings Through Sept. 26
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Great Falls CMR
|6-0
|6-0
|Billings West
|4-1
|4-1
|Bozeman
|3-2
|3-2
|Billings Skyview
|2-3
|2-3
|Bozeman Gallatin
|2-3
|2-3
|Billings Senior
|2-4
|2-4
|Great Falls
|1-1
|1-1
|Belgrade
|0-6
|0-6
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|5-0
|5-0
|Helena
|5-0
|5-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|4-2
|4-2
|Kalispell Glacier
|3-3
|3-3
|Butte
|2-4
|2-4
|Missoula Big Sky
|2-4
|2-4
|Missoula Hellgate
|1-5
|1-5
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-4
|0-4
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings Central
|1-0
|4-1
|Hardin
|2-1
|3-1
|Laurel
|1-1
|4-3
|Livingston
|0-2
|1-3
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glendive
|4-0
|6-0
|Miles City
|3-2
|3-3
|Havre
|1-2
|3-3
|Lewistown
|1-2
|1-5
|Sidney
|0-3
|0-4
Southwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Corvallis
|4-0
|6-0
|Frenchtown
|3-1
|4-2
|Stevensville
|1-2
|2-4
|Hamilton
|1-2
|1-3
|Butte Central
|0-0
|1-0
|Dillon
|0-4
|0-4
Northwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbia Falls
|6-0
|7-0
|Polson
|3-2
|5-2
|Ronan
|3-3
|4-4
|Whitefish
|2-3
|2-3
|Libby
|2-3
|2-5
|Browning
|0-5
|0-6
1B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Choteau
|6-0
|9-1
|Fairfield
|5-1
|8-2
|Shelby
|3-2
|4-4
|Conrad
|2-3
|3-6
|Cut Bank
|1-4
|2-6
|Great Falls Central
|1-4
|2-6
|Rocky Boy
|0-4
|0-4
2B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glasgow
|1-0
|3-4
|Malta
|1-0
|2-3
|Wolf Point
|1-1
|1-2
|Harlem
|0-1
|1-3
|Poplar
|0-1
|0-2
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Joliet
|5-0
|7-0
|Huntley Project
|4-1
|7-1
|Shepherd
|3-2
|5-6
|Roundup
|2-3
|5-3
|Red Lodge
|0-4
|3-6
|Columbus
|0-4
|2-6
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Circle
|6-0
|8-1
|Jordan
|4-0
|4-0
|Broadus
|4-2
|4-4
|Ekalaka
|4-3
|4-3
|Terry
|2-4
|2-5
|Wibaux
|1-4
|1-6
|Plevna
|0-8
|0-8
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|4-0
|6-1
|Roberts
|6-2
|7-3
|Custer-Hysham
|3-1
|6-1
|Park City
|3-2
|5-3
|Fromberg-Belfry
|1-3
|2-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|1-5
|2-6
|Absarokee
|0-5
|0-7
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette
seek prep football and volleyball standings
Football and volleyball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
