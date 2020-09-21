Standings Through Sept. 19

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 4-0 4-0 
Great Falls CMR 4-0 4-0 
Billings Senior 2-2 2-2 
Billings Skyview 2-2 2-2 
Great Falls 1-1 1-1 
Bozeman 1-2 1-2 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-3 0-3 
Belgrade 0-4 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 4-0 4-0 
Helena 4-0 4-0 
Kalispell Glacier 3-1 3-1 
Missoula Sentinel 2-2 2-2 
Missoula Big Sky 1-3 1-3 
Butte 1-3 1-3 
Missoula Hellgate 1-3 1-3 
Kalispell Flathead0-4 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls 5-0 6-0 
Polson 3-2 5-2 
Ronan 3-2 4-3 
Whitefish 2-3 2-3 
Libby 2-3 2-4 
Browning 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 2-0 3-0 
Billings Central 0-0 2-1 
Laurel0-1 3-1 
Livingston 0-1 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Glendive 4-0 5-0 
Miles City 2-1 2-2 
Havre 1-1 2-2 
Lewistown 0-2 0-4 
Sidney 0-3 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 2-0 4-0 
Frenchtown 3-1 3-2 
Stevensville 1-1 2-3 
Hamilton 1-2 1-3 
Butte Central 0-0 1-0 
Dillon 0-3 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Joliet 4-0 5-0 
Huntley Project 3-1 5-1 
Shepherd 3-1 5-3 
Roundup 2-3 4-3 
Red Lodge 0-3 2-5 
Columbus 0-4 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 4-0 6-0 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 3-1 6-1 
Froid-Lake 3-1 6-1 
Savage 3-1 5-2 
Richey-Lambert 3-1 5-3 
Westby-Grenora 2-1 3-4 
Fairview 2-1 3-2 
Scobey 2-3 2-3 
Culbertson 1-2 2-2 
Nashua 0-2 1-2 
Lustre Christian 0-5 0-5 
Bainville 0-5 0-8 
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Jordan 4-0 4-0 
Circle 4-0 6-1 
Ekalaka 4-1 4-2 
Broadus 3-2 4-4 
Terry 1-4 1-4 
Wibaux 1-4 1-5 
Plevna 0-6 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 3-0 4-1 
Roberts 5-1 6-1 
Custer-Hysham 2-1 3-1 
Park City 3-2 3-3 
Fromberg-Belfry 1-3 2-3 
Reed Point-Rapelje 1-4 2-5 
Absarokee 0-4 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 7-0 7-0 
Chinook 6-1 6-1 
Geraldine-Highwood 5-2 5-2 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 5-3 7-3 
North Star 4-2 5-2 
Big Sandy 2-5 3-6 
Centerville 2-5 2-6 
Box Elder 0-4 0-4 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   

12C

 Conf.Overall
Manhattan Christian 6-0 6-0 
Lone Peak 6-06-0
Gardiner 3-1 3-1 
Shields Valley 4-2 4-2 
Ennis 3-3 3-3 
Harrison-Willow Creek 3-3 3-3 
Lima 3-3 3-3 
White Sulphur Springs 2-3 2-3 
Sheridan 1-6 1-6 
Twin Bridges 1-6 1-6 
West Yellowstone 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   

