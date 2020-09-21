Standings Through Sept. 19
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|4-0
|4-0
|Great Falls CMR
|4-0
|4-0
|Billings Senior
|2-2
|2-2
|Billings Skyview
|2-2
|2-2
|Great Falls
|1-1
|1-1
|Bozeman
|1-2
|1-2
|Bozeman Gallatin
|0-3
|0-3
|Belgrade
|0-4
|0-4
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|4-0
|4-0
|Helena
|4-0
|4-0
|Kalispell Glacier
|3-1
|3-1
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-2
|2-2
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-3
|1-3
|Butte
|1-3
|1-3
|Missoula Hellgate
|1-3
|1-3
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-4
|0-4
Northwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Columbia Falls
|5-0
|6-0
|Polson
|3-2
|5-2
|Ronan
|3-2
|4-3
|Whitefish
|2-3
|2-3
|Libby
|2-3
|2-4
|Browning
|0-5
|0-6
Southeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hardin
|2-0
|3-0
|Billings Central
|0-0
|2-1
|Laurel
|0-1
|3-1
|Livingston
|0-1
|0-2
Northeast A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Glendive
|4-0
|5-0
|Miles City
|2-1
|2-2
|Havre
|1-1
|2-2
|Lewistown
|0-2
|0-4
|Sidney
|0-3
|0-4
Southwest A
|Conf.
|Overall
|Corvallis
|2-0
|4-0
|Frenchtown
|3-1
|3-2
|Stevensville
|1-1
|2-3
|Hamilton
|1-2
|1-3
|Butte Central
|0-0
|1-0
|Dillon
|0-3
|0-3
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Joliet
|4-0
|5-0
|Huntley Project
|3-1
|5-1
|Shepherd
|3-1
|5-3
|Roundup
|2-3
|4-3
|Red Lodge
|0-3
|2-5
|Columbus
|0-4
|1-6
1C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Plentywood
|4-0
|6-0
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|3-1
|6-1
|Froid-Lake
|3-1
|6-1
|Savage
|3-1
|5-2
|Richey-Lambert
|3-1
|5-3
|Westby-Grenora
|2-1
|3-4
|Fairview
|2-1
|3-2
|Scobey
|2-3
|2-3
|Culbertson
|1-2
|2-2
|Nashua
|0-2
|1-2
|Lustre Christian
|0-5
|0-5
|Bainville
|0-5
|0-8
2C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Jordan
|4-0
|4-0
|Circle
|4-0
|6-1
|Ekalaka
|4-1
|4-2
|Broadus
|3-2
|4-4
|Terry
|1-4
|1-4
|Wibaux
|1-4
|1-5
|Plevna
|0-6
|0-6
4C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bridger
|3-0
|4-1
|Roberts
|5-1
|6-1
|Custer-Hysham
|2-1
|3-1
|Park City
|3-2
|3-3
|Fromberg-Belfry
|1-3
|2-3
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|1-4
|2-5
|Absarokee
|0-4
|0-6
7C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fort Benton
|7-0
|7-0
|Chinook
|6-1
|6-1
|Geraldine-Highwood
|5-2
|5-2
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|5-3
|7-3
|North Star
|4-2
|5-2
|Big Sandy
|2-5
|3-6
|Centerville
|2-5
|2-6
|Box Elder
|0-4
|0-4
|Hays-Lodgepole
|0-7
|0-7
12C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Manhattan Christian
|6-0
|6-0
|Lone Peak
|6-0
|6-0
|Gardiner
|3-1
|3-1
|Shields Valley
|4-2
|4-2
|Ennis
|3-3
|3-3
|Harrison-Willow Creek
|3-3
|3-3
|Lima
|3-3
|3-3
|White Sulphur Springs
|2-3
|2-3
|Sheridan
|1-6
|1-6
|Twin Bridges
|1-6
|1-6
|West Yellowstone
|0-5
|0-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.